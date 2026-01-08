E22 | Inspection, Door Restoration | Ask This Old House

Heath Eastman explains what to keep in mind during a home electrical inspection; the team share more Home Inspection Nightmares, including a chimney overtaken by a tree, a vent capped by a soda can, and a stud wall with fragmented studs; Tom Silva helps two homeowners meticulously restore their original, 1918 front door using paint stripper, bristle brushes, mahogany veneer, and a lot of love.