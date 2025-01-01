Corporate Sponsorship Opportunities

By including KEDT in your marketing mix, you create an association with NPR and PBS, two of the country’s most trusted news and entertainment outlets. You and your organization will enjoy an association with public media’s image of stability and integrity. KEDT/KVRT covers a large area of South Texas, and our listeners are among the region’s most educated, affluent and influential. All radio and television underwriting sponsors receive their company name and a link to their website on the KEDT website as well as mentions on social media channels.

For more information and to become an underwriter, call Myra Lombardo at 361.855.2213 or email her at myralombardo@kedt.org

Television

When you partner with KEDT, you have the flexibility to select the program, day and time best suited to your marketing needs.

When you become a television program underwriter, your investment includes a visual and verbal acknowledgement bookending programs including PBS NewsHour, Nova, Frontline, Washington Week, Nature, Victoria, Sherlock and Antiques Roadshow.

KEDT’s award-winning children’s programming includes such favorites as Sesame Street, Curious George, and WordGirl. In addition to program-specific underwriting, KEDT also offers rotating spots to reach a wider audience. KEDT’s professional producers will create your underwriting spot at no additional charge or work with an existing spot.

KEDT-TV’s Challenge! Academic Tournament

Challenge! is the second most watched show on KEDT, after Antiques Roadshow. Teams from 24 South Texas high schools compete in the academic quiz show, hosted by Eric Boyd. The single-elimination tournament begins with 24 high school teams, and the battle of wits continues until the winner emerges. The top two teams and all competitors in the All-Star game receive scholarship money. Challenge! is produced by KEDT. The show encourages learning in a fun atmosphere and showcases the value of education. Challenge! not only raises the bar for academic competitions, it also recognizes South Texas students’ academic achievements.

By participating as a Lead, Bracket or Video Question sponsor, your company receives on-screen credit and is recognized in television and radio promotional spots. Sponsors are also listed in promotional materials. Sponsorship range from $6,000 to $25,000.

Radio

Radio underwriting options include NPR’s "Morning Edition" and "All Things Considered," WHYY’s "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross and popular weekend programs, such as "Weekend Edition" and "Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me." Reach music-lovers with economical underwriting packages associated with our classical music programs. Radio underwriting messages are delivered live and include a 15-second message naming the underwriter along with a brief description.

Community Events

KEDT has two, wildly popular fundraising events every year: the KEDT Food & Wine Classic, and the KEDT Classic Brew. Our events are known for being relaxed, social environments great for networking as well as maintaining and renewing friendships, all while supporting public broadcasting in South Texas.

To design an underwriting package that reaches your marketing goals, call Myra Lombardo at (361) 855-2213 or email her at myralombardo@kedt.org