The South Texas Public Broadcasting System’s Community Advisory Board is composed of individuals who reflect the diverse interests, organizations, issues and populations of the South Texas Community. The purpose of the Community Advisory Board is to review the programming goals established by the Corporation, the service provided by the broadcasting station and significant policy decisions rendered by the Corporation.

The Community Advisory Board shall also review and advise the South Texas Broadcasting Board of Director on the station’s programming goals and policies. The Community Advisory Board reviews South Texas Public Broadcasting’s programming goals and policies and makes recommendations to the Board of Director whether the programs are meeting the educational and cultural needs of the communities serviced by the station.

The Community Advisory Board meets quarterly throughout the year at noon at the South Texas Public Broadcasting System station.

Community Advisory Board Members



Matt Crocker

Dee Hargis

Bill Richmond

Ashley Smith

Alexis DeLeon

Community Advisory Board Meetings are held quarterly at noon at:

3205 South Staples Street

Corpus Christi, Texas 78411

2025 Community Advisory Board Meeting Dates



December 10 th , 2024

, 2024 March 11 th , 2025

, 2025 June 10 th , 2025

, 2025 September 9 th , 2025

, 2025 December 9th, 2025

OPEN MEETING POLICY

Download Open Meetings Policy as PDF

In order to comply with the open meetings requirements of the Communications Act of 1939, 47 USC 396, et seq., as amended and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (“CPB”) Certification Requirements, South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. has adopted an open meetings policy that applies to all meetings of the Board of Directors, Community Advisory Board and both their committees.

Open Meetings

All meetings of the South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. Board of Directors and Advisory Board including their committees, during which official STPBS business is being conducted, will be open to the public preceded by a reasonable notice to the public at least one week in advance, except in the event of an emergency. The notice shall state the dates, locations and times of the meetings. Additional on-air announcements regarding the station’s open meetings policy will be broadcast monthly.

Reasonable Times Notice

South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. will post a notice on this website of all applicable meetings and make on-air announcements explaining this policy and providing information about how the public can obtain information regarding specific dates, times and locations.

Closed Sessions

Portions of the meetings or entire meetings may be closed to consider matters relating to individual employees, proprietary information, litigation and other matters requiring confidential advice of counsel, commercial or financial information obtained from a person on a privileged or confidential basis, or the purchase of property or services whenever premature exposure of such purchase would compromise the business interests of South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. Notice of closed meetings will be made in the same manner as all open meeting notifications. If a meeting is closed to the public for any of these permissible reasons, a written statement containing an explanation of the reasons for closing the meeting will be made publicly available, within a reasonable period of time, afterwards.

No Pre-Registration Required

Persons who desire to attend STPBS meetings will not be required to register or provide information in order to attend a meeting. However, in some instances, security protocols or other procedures may require attendees to provide identification.

