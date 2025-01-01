Board of Directors
Steve Hipes – Chair
Mary Ann Cavazos Beckett – Board Member
Rosaura D. Bailey – Board Member
Caitlin Chupe – Board Member
Omar Lopez – Board Member
David Blair – Board Member
Raul E. Ramirez – Board Member
Troy Nicholson – Board Member
Augustin (Augie) Rivera Jr. – Board Member
Dr. Mary Sherwood – Board Member
Dr. Diana Sipes – Board Member
Adriana Garza-Flores – Board Member
Meetings held at:
3205 S. Staples in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Meetings scheduled at 12 noon.
Finance Committee Meetings held before Board Meetings, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
KEDT Board Meetings 2025
- January 29th
- February 26th
- March 26th
- April 30th
- May 28th
- June 25th
- July – NO MEETING
- August 27th
- September 24th
- October 29th
- November19th
- December - NO MEETING
OPEN MEETING POLICY
Download Open Meetings Policy as PDF
In order to comply with the open meetings requirements of the Communications Act of 1939, 47 USC 396, et seq., as amended and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (“CPB”) Certification Requirements, South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. has adopted an open meetings policy that applies to all meetings of the Board of Directors, Community Advisory Board and both their committees.
Open Meetings
All meetings of the South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. Board of Directors and Advisory Board including their committees, during which official STPBS business is being conducted, will be open to the public preceded by a reasonable notice to the public at least one week in advance, except in the event of an emergency. The notice shall state the dates, locations and times of the meetings. Additional on-air announcements regarding the station’s open meetings policy will be broadcast monthly.
Reasonable Times Notice
South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. will post a notice on this website of all applicable meetings and make on-air announcements explaining this policy and providing information about how the public can obtain information regarding specific dates, times and locations.
Closed Sessions
Portions of the meetings or entire meetings may be closed to consider matters relating to individual employees, proprietary information, litigation and other matters requiring confidential advice of counsel, commercial or financial information obtained from a person on a privileged or confidential basis, or the purchase of property or services whenever premature exposure of such purchase would compromise the business interests of South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. Notice of closed meetings will be made in the same manner as all open meeting notifications. If a meeting is closed to the public for any of these permissible reasons, a written statement containing an explanation of the reasons for closing the meeting will be made publicly available, within a reasonable period of time, afterwards.
No Pre-Registration Required
Persons who desire to attend STPBS meetings will not be required to register or provide information in order to attend a meeting. However, in some instances, security protocols or other procedures may require attendees to provide identification.