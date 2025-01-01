Steve Hipes – Chair

Mary Ann Cavazos Beckett – Board Member

Rosaura D. Bailey – Board Member

Caitlin Chupe – Board Member

Omar Lopez – Board Member

David Blair – Board Member

Raul E. Ramirez – Board Member

Troy Nicholson – Board Member

Augustin (Augie) Rivera Jr. – Board Member

Dr. Mary Sherwood – Board Member

Dr. Diana Sipes – Board Member

Adriana Garza-Flores – Board Member

Meetings held at:

3205 S. Staples in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Meetings scheduled at 12 noon.

Finance Committee Meetings held before Board Meetings, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

KEDT Board Meetings 2025

January 29th

February 26 th

March 26 th

April 30 th

May 28 th

June 25 th

July – NO MEETING

August 27 th

September 24 th

October 29 th

November19 th

December - NO MEETING



OPEN MEETING POLICY

In order to comply with the open meetings requirements of the Communications Act of 1939, 47 USC 396, et seq., as amended and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (“CPB”) Certification Requirements, South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. has adopted an open meetings policy that applies to all meetings of the Board of Directors, Community Advisory Board and both their committees.

Open Meetings

All meetings of the South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. Board of Directors and Advisory Board including their committees, during which official STPBS business is being conducted, will be open to the public preceded by a reasonable notice to the public at least one week in advance, except in the event of an emergency. The notice shall state the dates, locations and times of the meetings. Additional on-air announcements regarding the station’s open meetings policy will be broadcast monthly.

Reasonable Times Notice

South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. will post a notice on this website of all applicable meetings and make on-air announcements explaining this policy and providing information about how the public can obtain information regarding specific dates, times and locations.

Closed Sessions

Portions of the meetings or entire meetings may be closed to consider matters relating to individual employees, proprietary information, litigation and other matters requiring confidential advice of counsel, commercial or financial information obtained from a person on a privileged or confidential basis, or the purchase of property or services whenever premature exposure of such purchase would compromise the business interests of South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. Notice of closed meetings will be made in the same manner as all open meeting notifications. If a meeting is closed to the public for any of these permissible reasons, a written statement containing an explanation of the reasons for closing the meeting will be made publicly available, within a reasonable period of time, afterwards.

No Pre-Registration Required

Persons who desire to attend STPBS meetings will not be required to register or provide information in order to attend a meeting. However, in some instances, security protocols or other procedures may require attendees to provide identification.

