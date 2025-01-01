The Sustaining Membership Program is a convenient and reliable way to manage your financial support for KEDT through ongoing monthly payments, which are automatically transferred from your bank account or credit card. A record of each monthly contribution will appear on your bank account or card statement.

Benefits

As a Sustaining Member, you will:



Enjoy the convenience of secure, automatic monthly payments that transfer from your bank account or credit card to KEDT

Enable more dollars to go to programs by helping reduce KEDT’s administrative and mail expenses.

Receive a year-end report of your contributions for tax records.

Know that your continuing contribution provides South Texas with informative, enriching and enjoyable public radio and television programs.

Your monthly Sustaining Member contribution is charged automatically each month until you tell us to stop. Spreading your support over time is easier on your budget, and you’ll know that you’re supporting KEDT’s vital service to South Texas.

How to Participate

If you want to become a sustaining member, check the Monthly Sustaining box on the online donation forms for KEDT-TV or KEDT-FM.

If you are using a credit card, your chosen gift will begin immediately.

If you have chosen to have your bank account drafted monthly, we will send you an authorization form. When we receive your authorization form, your monthly contributions will be automatically transferred to KEDT. Please notify KEDT as soon as possible if you plan to change bank accounts, close an account or open a new bank account.

Contributions are tax deductible, less the fair market value of a requested thank-you gift. KEDT is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization registered in the State of Texas. All gifts provided to KEDT originating as ACH transactions comply with United States law.