The Federal Aviation Administration will reduce air traffic at many busy airports to maintain safety during the government shutdown, which has led to staffing shortages of air traffic controllers.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth briefed top lawmakers on Wednesday on a series of strikes conducted by the Trump administration on alleged drug boats.
Democratic socialism doesn't have a one-size-fits-all definition. But its proponents emphasize a stronger role for the government over the economy to benefit the public.
Famine declarations are relatively rare. But the leading international authority on hunger crises this week declared that regions of war-torn Sudan face catastrophic shortages of food.
Sarah Snook plays a mother desperately trying to locate her 5-year-old son in this gripping Peacock miniseries. The psychological thriller is adapted from Andrea Mara's novel All Her Fault.
Copeland says her final performance with American Ballet Theatre was a thank you to the communities that had supported her. "What I represented is something far bigger than me," she says.
The National Association of the Deaf is celebrating a legal victory against the White House. A judge ordered ASL for briefings conducted by the press secretary or President Trump.
At issue is whether the president can bypass Congress and impose tariffs by citing national security.
The red pigments in some fall leaves have proven to be a puzzle for researchers who debate why leaves bother to go red.
Democrats enjoyed major wins beyond just the marquee races, up and down the ballot — and across the country — continuing the party's momentum heading into the 2026 midterm elections.