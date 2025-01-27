Texas News
While most proposed amendments on this year's ballot focused on taxes, voters also showed strong support for investing in Texas' network of technical colleges and dementia and Alzheimer's research.
More Texas News
-
From tax bans and exemptions to dementia research funding, Texas voters will decide 17 proposed amendments to the state constitution.
-
We've broken down all of the statewide ballot measures — including what they mean and who's behind them — that will decide everything from property taxes to disciplining judges.
-
The report outlines how setting goals can strengthen bonds and bring peace in final days.
-
Irving-based Kimberly-Clark is buying Tylenol maker Kenvue in an approximately $48.7 billion cash-and-stock deal, creating a massive consumer health goods company.
NPR News
-
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth briefed top lawmakers on Wednesday on a series of strikes conducted by the Trump administration on alleged drug boats.
-
Democratic socialism doesn't have a one-size-fits-all definition. But its proponents emphasize a stronger role for the government over the economy to benefit the public.
-
Sarah Snook plays a mother desperately trying to locate her 5-year-old son in this gripping Peacock miniseries. The psychological thriller is adapted from Andrea Mara's novel All Her Fault.
-
Copeland says her final performance with American Ballet Theatre was a thank you to the communities that had supported her. "What I represented is something far bigger than me," she says.
-
The National Association of the Deaf is celebrating a legal victory against the White House. A judge ordered ASL for briefings conducted by the press secretary or President Trump.