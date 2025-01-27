All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Texas News
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Latest from the Lone Star State
Texas voters approve 17 constitutional amendments, from tax cuts to water infrastructure
Lucio Vasquez
While most proposed amendments on this year's ballot focused on taxes, voters also showed strong support for investing in Texas' network of technical colleges and dementia and Alzheimer's research.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Latest from the Lone Star State
More people can be denied bail after Texas voters pass Proposition 3. What happens now?
Toluwani Osibamowo
James Hartley
/
KERA News
Latest from the Lone Star State
Arlington prohibits event permits around AT&T Stadium to give World Cup top billing on, before games
James Hartley
Nathan Cone
/
TPR
Latest from the Lone Star State
The beauty of handbells is also 'an exercise in teamwork'
Barry Brake
KEDT-FM South Texas Midday podcast cover
KEDT News
Victoria-area food bank on government shutdown impact on local food distribution resources, how you can help
Rob Boscamp
More Texas News
NPR News
Live Stream KEDT