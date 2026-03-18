Photos: Keke Palmer, Maya Hawke, other celebrities visit Austin for SXSW 2026

South by Southwest film premieres bring some of the entertainment industry's biggest names to Austin, and this year is no exception. Large crowds have gathered outside the Paramount on Congress Avenue to catch a glimpse of Keke Palmer and Demi Moore, just to name a few.

Here are some highlights from our red carpet coverage at the Paramount and Zach theaters this SXSW:

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Patricia Lim / KUT News / KUT News Demi Moore carries her dog during a red carpet event for I Love Boosters at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Austin last Thursday, the first day of SXSW.

Patricia Lim / KUT News / KUT News Jamie Lee Curtis speaks during her featured session, "If Not Now, When, if Not Me, Who? Pivoting and Manifesting!" at SXSW on Saturday.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Lewis Pullman speaks to reporters on the red carpet for the premiere of Wishful Thinking at Zach Theater last Thursday.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Maya Hawke walks the red carpet for the premiere of Wishful Thinking at Zach Theater.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Kerri Kenney-Silver poses on the red carpet for the premiere of Wishful Thinking.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Jake Shane answers questions on the red carpet for the premiere of Wishful Thinking.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Shawn Hatosy poses for photos on the red carpet for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Elijah Wood poses for photos on the red carpet for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Sarah Michelle Gellar holds a cutout of lead actress Samara Weaving on the red carpet for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Kathryn Newton poses with a cutout of lead Ready or Not 2: Here I Come actress Samara Weaving.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Dakota Fanning poses for photos on the red carpet for the premiere of The Sun Never Sets at Zach Theater on Saturday.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Jake Johnson smiles on the red carpet at the premiere of The Sun Never Sets.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Cory Michael Smith poses for photos for the premiere of The Sun Never Sets.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Debby Ryan walks the red carpet for the premiere of The Sun Never Sets.

Patricia Lim / KUT News / KUT News Britt Lower talks to members of the media during the red carpet for Sender on Saturday.

Kennedy Weatherby / KUT News / KUT News From left, Sony Pictures Television Studios President Katherine Pope laughs with showrunner Vince Gilligan and actor Rhea Seehorn during the "Albuquerque Aftermath" featured session at SXSW on Saturday.

Patricia Lim / KUT News / KUT News Ken Jeong walks the red carpet for Sender.

Patricia Lim / KUT News / KUT News Jack Johnson and his wife, Kim, smile during a red carpet event for SURFILMUSIC.

Patricia Lim / KUT News / KUT News Rob Machado poses for the cameras during a red carpet event for SURFILMUSIC at the Paramount Theatre last Friday.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Lola Tung, Alexandra Shipp, Lili Reinhart and Emma Chamberlain take a photo together ahead of the premiere of Forbidden Fruits at the Paramount Theatre during SXSW on Monday.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Emma Chamberlain signs an autograph for a fan ahead of the premiere of Forbidden Fruits.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Alexandra Shipp reacts to the cold weather ahead of the premiere of Forbidden Fruits.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Victoria Pedretti arrives at the premiere of Forbidden Fruits.