2026 KEDT Food & Wine Classic
Join us at our annual fundraiser, the KEDT Food & Wine Classic, presented by H-E-B, Thursday, March 19 at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History!
During this community-favorite event, guests can take a tour of wine-tasting stations, find their new favorite wines while sampling cuisine from some of the area’s finest restaurants, caterers, dessert makers and bakers! The KEDT Food & Wine Classic is an excellent date night, outing with friends or business networking opportunity, all while supporting your community-owned station.
For an exclusive curated wine and food tasting begin the evening with the VIP Experience in the lobby of the Port of Corpus Christi from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Event details:
Main Event
Thursday, March 19, 2026 7 - 9:30 p.m.
Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History - 1900 N Chaparral Street
Ticket: $125
VIP Experience
Thursday, March 19, 2026 6 - 7:30 p.m.
Lobby of the Port of Corpus Christi - 400 Harbor Drive
VIP Experience: $250 (includes entry to VIP Reception & Main Event)
Attire: Dressy social
