All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2026 KEDT Food & Wine Classic

VIP Experience - $250
Includes entry to VIP Reception & Main Event
Buy Now
Main Event - $125
Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
Buy Now

Join us at our annual fundraiser, the KEDT Food & Wine Classic, presented by H-E-B, Thursday, March 19 at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History!

During this community-favorite event, guests can take a tour of wine-tasting stations, find their new favorite wines while sampling cuisine from some of the area’s finest restaurants, caterers, dessert makers and bakers! The KEDT Food & Wine Classic is an excellent date night, outing with friends or business networking opportunity, all while supporting your community-owned station.

For an exclusive curated wine and food tasting begin the evening with the VIP Experience in the lobby of the Port of Corpus Christi from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Event details:

Main Event
Thursday, March 19, 2026 7 - 9:30 p.m.
Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History - 1900 N Chaparral Street
Ticket: $125

VIP Experience
Thursday, March 19, 2026 6 - 7:30 p.m.
Lobby of the Port of Corpus Christi - 400 Harbor Drive
VIP Experience: $250 (includes entry to VIP Reception & Main Event)

Attire: Dressy social

THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING YOUR COMMUNITY-OWNED STATION PROUDLY PROVIDING PBS AND NPR PROGRAMMING TO SOUTH TEXAS!

This could be you this year!

1 of 9  — F&W/Audrey Eden and Friends 1.jpg
GARY N BLUM,DDS,MS2024
2 of 9  — F&W/032124_KEDT_FWC-3637.jpg
3 of 9  — F&W/Alexis De Leon Table 13.jpg
GARY N BLUM,DDS,MS2024
4 of 9  — F&W/Band 8.jpg
GARY N BLUM,DDS,MS2024
5 of 9  — F&W/Elizabeth's 1.jpg
GARY N BLUM,DDS,MS2024
6 of 9  — F&W/Guests 21.jpg
GARY N BLUM,DDS,MS2024
7 of 9  — F&W/VIP Wine Being Poured.jpg
GARY N BLUM,DDS,MS2024
8 of 9  — F&W/HEB 4.jpg
GARY N BLUM,DDS,MS2024
9 of 9  — F&W/Cooks and Hargis' Table 9.jpg
GARY N BLUM,DDS,MS2024

Event Sponsors

H-E-B logo
H-E-B
Presenting Sponsor
Prosperity Bank
Glass Sponsor
American Bank
Glass Sponsor
Northern Beef Industries
Apron Sponsor
NEC Co-Op Energy
Corkscrew Sponsor
AutoNation Cadillac
Valet Sponsor
City Chix Boutique
Ticket Sponsor
Lamar Advertising
Sommelier Sponsor
The Bend Magazine
Sommelier Sponsor
McDonald & Adkins, LLP
Champagne Sponsor
Pepsi Cola Corpus Christi
Sponsor

KEDT Food & Wine Classic 2025

Here's a glimpse of all the fun we had at the KEDT Food & Wine Classic last year!