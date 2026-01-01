2026 KEDT Food & Wine Classic

Join us at our annual fundraiser, the KEDT Food & Wine Classic, presented by H-E-B, Thursday, March 19 at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History!

During this community-favorite event, guests can take a tour of wine-tasting stations, find their new favorite wines while sampling cuisine from some of the area’s finest restaurants, caterers, dessert makers and bakers! The KEDT Food & Wine Classic is an excellent date night, outing with friends or business networking opportunity, all while supporting your community-owned station.

For an exclusive curated wine and food tasting begin the evening with the VIP Experience in the lobby of the Port of Corpus Christi from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Event details:

Main Event

Thursday, March 19, 2026 7 - 9:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History - 1900 N Chaparral Street

Ticket: $125

VIP Experience

Thursday, March 19, 2026 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Lobby of the Port of Corpus Christi - 400 Harbor Drive

VIP Experience: $250 (includes entry to VIP Reception & Main Event)

Attire: Dressy social

THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING YOUR COMMUNITY-OWNED STATION PROUDLY PROVIDING PBS AND NPR PROGRAMMING TO SOUTH TEXAS!