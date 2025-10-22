Latest from the Lone Star State

-
While most proposed amendments on this year's ballot focused on taxes, voters also showed strong support for investing in Texas' network of technical colleges and dementia and Alzheimer's research.
Proposition 3 requires the denial of bail for people accused of certain violent or sexual offenses if prosecutors put forth enough evidence. Experts are still divided on whether the amendment will bolster public safety and protect the due process rights of the accused.
We've broken down all of the statewide ballot measures — including what they mean and who's behind them — that will decide everything from property taxes to disciplining judges.
The report outlines how setting goals can strengthen bonds and bring peace in final days.
Irving-based Kimberly-Clark is buying Tylenol maker Kenvue in an approximately $48.7 billion cash-and-stock deal, creating a massive consumer health goods company.
On this week's episode, we're talking with two longstanding members of the Austin Pen Club, Cindy Miller and Craig Bond, about their shared love of collecting and using fountain pens.
As presented by The Orchestra San Antonio on Oct. 1, "The Lights Are Going Out" is a concert-length meditation on war, memory, and the fragility of peace. Hear the concert at the link.
The constitutional amendment comes before voters at a time when Texas' population of older adults is growing faster than any other age group.
Teare called food insecurity one of the largest crime drivers in the world during a press conference on Monday, which came as the Trump administration said it would only restore partial food benefits to SNAP recipients in November.
Too little play time, not enough parental involvement, and too much time on screens may account for the problem. A University of Texas at Arlington professor talks about how to address the problem.
Building out the growing financial hub in Dallas – dubbed Y'all Street – is something state lawmakers are heavily invested in, which is why Texans will be voting Nov. 4 on a handful of constitutional amendments that could help boost the finance industry in the state.
The competition was held at several Texas State Parks.