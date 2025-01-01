Policies & Agreements

Donor Information Policy

Purpose

The purpose of this policy is for South Texas Public Broadcasting System (“STPBS”) to comply with Section 396(k)(12) of the Communications Act of 1934, as amended, (the “Act”) that set forth the requirements for control of donor lists and donor information that are applicable to public broadcasting stations, and codified at 47 U.S.C. Section 396(k)(12). Section 396(k)(12) prohibits the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (“CPB”) from distributing its federally appropriated funds to public broadcasting entities that rent contributor or donor names (or other personally identifiable information) to or from, or exchange such names or information with, any Federal, State, or local candidate, political party, or political committee.

Policy & Procedures

South Texas Public Broadcasting System will comply with the laws and regulations of the Internal Revenue Service, Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and with all other applicable Federal law or regulations governing political activity and lobbying.

South Texas Public Broadcasting System will not sell, rent, lease, loan, trade, give, donate, transfer or exchange its membership or donor names to, with or from any candidate for Federal, State or local office, political committees, or political parties for any purpose whatsoever, except as otherwise required by law or judicial process.

South Texas Public Broadcasting System will maintain the confidentiality of the information contained in its donor lists in compliance with all State and Federal laws, and comply with all applicable Federal and State laws and regulations regarding donor privacy and data security, as required by the CPB General Eligibility Requirements, and will not release any information contained therein unless it is released in accordance with this policy or as required by law or judicial process.

For purposes of this policy, South Texas Public Broadcasting System considers all third parties to be “non-affiliated” with the following exceptions: third parties acting on behalf of and at the request of STPBS for the purposes of the its’: fundraising development, attorneys acting behalf of STPBS, and accountants acting on behalf of STPBS.

Open Meetings Policy

In order to comply with the open meetings requirements of the Communications Act of 1939, 47 USC 396, et seq., as amended and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (“CPB”) Certification Requirements, South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. has adopted an open meetings policy that applies to all meetings of the Board of Directors, Community Advisory Board and both their committees.

Open Meetings

All meetings of the South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. Board of Directors and Advisory Board including their committees, during which official STPBS business is being conducted, will be open to the public preceded by a reasonable notice to the public at least one week in advance, except in the event of an emergency. The notice shall state the dates, locations and times of the meetings. Additional on-air announcements regarding the station’s open meetings policy will be broadcast monthly.

Reasonable Times Notice

South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. will post a notice on this website of all applicable meetings and make on-air announcements explaining this policy and providing information about how the public can obtain information regarding specific dates, times and locations.

Closed Sessions

Portions of the meetings or entire meetings may be closed to consider matters relating to individual employees, proprietary information, litigation and other matters requiring confidential advice of counsel, commercial or financial information obtained from a person on a privileged or confidential basis, or the purchase of property or services whenever premature exposure of such purchase would compromise the business interests of South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. Notice of closed meetings will be made in the same manner as all open meeting notifications. If a meeting is closed to the public for any of these permissible reasons, a written statement containing an explanation of the reasons for closing the meeting will be made publicly available, within a reasonable period of time, afterwards.

No Pre-Registration Required

Persons who desire to attend STPBS meetings will not be required to register or provide information in order to attend a meeting. However, in some instances, security protocols or other procedures may require attendees to provide identification.

Online Policy

Nothing is more important to us than protecting the private information of our visitors and making our web site a safe haven. KEDT adheres to a strict policy for ensuring the privacy of your-and your children’s-personally identifiable information (such as full name, address, e-mail address, telephone number and/or other identifiable information) and preserving the integrity of this online medium.

Gathering and Use of Information:

We will not collect personally identifiable information from you, other than what you supply to us on a voluntary basis. In order to participate in some activities, you might be asked to provide some personally identifiable information. This could be in connection with the following: contest or sweepstakes registration subscription registration for sites or services which require subscription (such as e-mail newsletters); requests for membership information content submissions, community postings (i.e., forums or bulletin boards); comments and suggestions, or voting KEDT will not willfully disclose your personal information to any third party without first receiving your permission. KEDT may use your personally identifiable information for activities explained above, for internal and marketing promotional purposes. We will always explain the extent of its use at the time you are asked to provide personal information. If you do not want this information to be collected or used by us for these purposes, you can simply “opt out.” Under certain circumstances, opting out may prevent your participation in activities for which personal information is needed, as in contests.

Tracking and Use of Cookies:

KEDT uses cookie technology through our PBS Online localization options. By entering your zip code and then your station, a cookie assigns you a unique number (with no meaning whatsoever outside the customization process) that recalls this information each time you visit. As a result, you are able to customize your browsing experiences for KEDT, putting your local public television schedule, community events, calendars and a link to your local station site at your fingertips every time you visit PBS Online. At no time will this cookie reveal to others your name, e-mail address, street address, or telephone number (even if you have entered these in other areas of PBS Online or the KEDT web site). You will always have the choice of opting out of any cookie-based activity on our site.

Acceptance of KEDT Online Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions:

By using this site, you signify your agreement to the terms and conditions of this KEDT Online Privacy Policy. If you do not agree to these terms and conditions, please do not use the site. We reserve the right, at our sole discretion, to change, modify, add, or remove portions of this policy at any time. Please check this page periodically for any changes. Your continued use of KEDT Online following the posting of any changes to these terms shall mean that you have accepted those changes.

Privacy Policy

South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. is committed to protecting consumer privacy online. We believe that greater protection of personal privacy on the web will not only protect consumers, but also increase consumer confidence and ultimately their participation in online activities. At www.kedt.com we intend to give you as much control as possible over your personal information.

The purpose of our policy is to inform you about the types of information we gather about you when you visit our site(s), how we may use that information, whether we disclose it to anyone, and the choices you have regarding our use of, and your ability to correct, the information.

Our site(s) may contain links to other web sites, including web sites directed to children. We have no control over the privacy practices or the content of any of our business partners, advertisers, sponsors or other sites to which we provide links from our sites. You should check the applicable privacy policy of the web site sponsor when linking to other web sites.

I. Information Which We Collect

We may request that you voluntarily supply us with personal information, including your e-mail address, postal address, home or work telephone number, credit card number (only if you choose to purchase a product online), for purposes such as correspondence, making a purchase, or participating in online contests, surveys or games. If you choose to give us personal information via the Internet that we or our business partners may need — to correspond with you, process an order or provide you with a subscription, for example — it is our intent to let you know how we will use such information.

Like many other commercial sites, our site(s) may utilize a standard technology called a “cookie” to collect information about how our site is used. Cookies were designed to help a web site recognize a user’s browser as a previous visitor and thus save and remember any preferences that may have been set while the user was browsing the site. A cookie cannot retrieve any other data from your hard drive, pass on a computer virus, or capture your e-mail address. Our web site(s) may use cookies to enhance your visit. Cookies can securely store a user’s password, personalize home pages, identify which parts of a site have been visited or keep track of selections, such as those selected in a “shopping cart.” Our cookies may collect your domain name and track your selections through our web pages. We only use “cookies” to gather the information indicated in this policy and do not use cookies to gather personal identifying information about you without your consent.

We also use cookies in connection with our chat rooms in order to record your preferences. These cookies store automatically information pertaining to the last chat room you visited, as well as certain comments that can be issues in the chat room, in order to facilitate your experience with the chat rooms. No additional identifying information is stored on these cookies. You also have the option of choosing to allow us to use a cookie to store your username, or “handle” and password on your computer for use in that chat rooms, forums and other sites as indicated on the particular site.

We may require you to supply us with personal information (demographic information such as average age, income, education, population data, zip codes) during a “registration” process online prior to using certain features of our site. For example, you may be required to register to use chat rooms, forums, to access archival stories, to subscribe to newspapers, and to access other features. We use this general information to aggregate information according to demographics, such as gender, geographic location, age, income or a combination of these or other demographics.

II. Use of User Information

We may perform statistical analyses of aggregate user behavior. This allows us to measure relative consumer interest in the various areas of our web sites for product development purposes. Any information we collect is used for its own internal purposes to improve the content of the web sites, to enhance users’ experiences when visiting our site(s), to customize the content and/or layout of our pages, and to provide the services required by an individual user. We do not use personal identifying information for any reason that is not disclosed either in this Policy or at the time the information is requested. We never send e-mail to you unless you request a particular service, or consent to being contacted by e-mail. There are instances where you will have the opportunity to subscribe to an e-mail list that will send information about the site or our advertisers to your e-mail address, but this will be done only with your permission and consent

III. Disclosure to Third Parties

We do not share personal identifying information with any third party without your permission. We disclose only in aggregate form our statistical analyses or demographics of users to third parties, such as advertisers or other business partners. In some instances, we operate shared web sites with businesses affiliated with us. Our privacy policy will apply to these web sites, and our affiliates adhere to our privacy policy and will not share personal information with any third party without your permission. PLEASE BE AWARE that when you voluntarily disclose personal information (such as your name, e-mail address) in chat areas or bulletin boards to third parties, that information may be collected by others outside the control of us and may result in unsolicited messages from others.

IV. Accuracy of User Information

In order to ensure the accuracy of personal information provided for registration, you may return to the registration form online in order to change information you have provided at any time. Questions regarding our privacy policy, the accuracy of your personal information or the use of the information collected should be directed via e-mail to KEDT Webmaster or you can reach us by telephone at 361-855-2213. You can also write us at: South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. 4455 S Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX 78411 These privacy policies are effective as of November 9, 2004. We reserve the right to change this policy at any time, and will post any changes to this policy as soon as they go into effect.

V. Security of Information

We use our best efforts to ensure the security of personal information submitted by users. When collecting credit card information for online purchases, we offer secured-server transactions that encrypt your information in transit to thwart someone from intercepting it and misusing it. When we collect other information from our users, it is stored in an area where the general public does not have access to it.

VI. Opting-Out

At any time while assessing our site(s), any user while online may “opt-out” of further e-mail contact from us (while still allowing access to our site(s). For further information about opting-out, contact us at the e-mail address, postal address or telephone number stated above.

VII. Use of Materials

The right to download and store or output the materials in our site(s) is granted for the user’s personal use only, and materials may not be reproduced in any edited form. Any other reproduction, transmission, performance, displays or editing of these materials by any means mechanical or electronic without the express written permission of us is strictly prohibited. Users wishing to obtain permission to reprint or reproduce any materials appearing on these sites may contact the KEDT webmaster, Emily Salazar at (361) 855-2213

User Agreement

Terms of Use

Use of this site signifies your agreement with the following terms of use. If you do not agree with any of these terms of use, please do not use this site. South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. (the “Company”) reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Terms of Use at any time and you agree to be bound by such modifications through your use of the Company’s site.

TRADEMARKS, COPYRIGHTS & RESTRICTIONS

All materials on this site, including, but not limited to, images, illustrations, audio clips, video clips (the “Materials”) are protected by copyrights which are owned or licensed by the Company. South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. and KEDT are trademarks of the Company. You may not reproduce, perform, create derivative works from, republish, upload, post, transmit, or distribute in any way whatsoever any Materials from www.kedt.org any other web site owned or operated by the Company without the prior written permission of the Company. However, you may download or make one copy of the Materials, and other downloadable items displayed on the site, for personal non-commercial home use only, provided all copyright and other notices contained in the Materials are left intact. Any modification of the Materials, or any portion thereof, or use of the Materials for any other purpose constitutes an infringement of the Company’s copyrights and other proprietary rights. Use of these Materials on any other web site or other networked computer environment is prohibited without prior written permission from the Company.

SUBMISSIONS

Although comments and questions are welcomed, the Company does not accept unsolicited submissions or creative ideas for its Company programs, newspapers, or products. Any bulletin board postings, messages, suggestions, ideas, or concepts that are submitted shall become, and remain, the property of the Company. Furthermore, the Company is not responsible for the confidentiality of any information communicated to the Company web site. By communicating Materials to the Company’s site, you are granting the Company a royalty-free, non-exclusive, perpetual, unrestricted, worldwide license to publish, transmit, perform and display the Materials for any purpose, including, but not limited to, advertising and promotional purposes. The Company is not responsible for any Materials posted on the Company bulletin boards or on any other forum on the site (the “Forums”). You agree not to upload, transmit, distribute or otherwise publish in these or any other Forums connected with the Company any Materials which are:

libelous, defamatory, obscene, abusive, pornographic, threatening, or an invasion of privacy; an infringement of the intellectual property rights, including, but not limited to, copyrights and trademarks, of any person or entity; illegal in any way or which advocate illegal activity; an advertisement or solicitation of funds, goods, or services.

The Company does not and cannot review or monitor every posting made on its web site and on the Forums, and is not responsible as such for the content of such postings. However, the Company reserves the right at all times to disclose any information necessary in its sole discretion to satisfy any law, regulation or governmental request, or to edit, refuse to post or remove any information or Materials, in whole or in part, that in the Company’ sole discretion are objectionable or in violation of these terms and conditions.

LINKS

The Company is not responsible for the content of any sites which may be linked to www.kedt.org. These links are provided for your convenience only and you access them at your own risk.

DISCLAIMERS

By using this web site and/or posting Materials, you agree to indemnify the Company, its officers, directors, employees, agents, distributors and affiliates for any and all claims, damages, losses and causes of action arising out of your breach or alleged breach of this agreement.

THE MATERIALS ON THIS SITE ARE TRANSMITTED AND DISTRIBUTED “AS IS” AND APPEAR ON THE SITE WITHOUT EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, WARRANTIES OF TITLE, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. THE COMPANY MAKES NO WARRANTY AS TO THE QUALITY, ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS AND VALIDITY OF ANY MATERIALS ON THE WEB SITE AND DOES NOT WARRANT THAT THE FUNCTIONS CONTAINED ON THE WEB SITE WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR ERROR-FREE, OR THAT DEFECTS WILL BE CORRECTED.

Where applicable law does not allow the exclusion of implied warranties, the foregoing exclusions may not apply to you. The Materials provided on this web site are for entertainment and promotional purposes only. Information and opinions expressed in bulletin boards or other Forums are not necessarily those of the Company. Neither the Company, nor its officers, directors, employees, agents, distributors or affiliates are responsible or liable for any loss damage (including, but not limited to, actual, consequential, or punitive), liability, claim, or other injury or cause related to or resulting from any information posted on the Company’s web site.

TERMINATION

The Company may, in its sole discretion, terminate or suspend your access to all or part of the site, including, but not limited to, any bulletin boards on its site, for any reason, including without limitation, breach of this agreement. In the event this agreement is terminated, the restrictions regarding Materials appearing on the site, and the representations and warranties, indemnities, and limitations of liabilities set forth in this agreement shall survive any such termination.

JURISDICTION

This site is controlled and operated by the Company from the Company’s headquarters in Corpus Christi. The Company does not represent or warrant that Materials on the site are appropriate or available for use in other locations. If you choose to access this site from other locations, you do so at your own risk and are responsible for compliance with any and all local laws.

This agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas, as it is applied to agreements entered into and performed within that State. Any action brought to enforce this agreement or matters related to the site shall be brought in either the State or Federal Courts of The United States of America. If any provision of this agreement is deemed void, unlawful or otherwise unenforceable for any reason, that provision shall be severed from this agreement and the remaining provisions of this agreement shall remain in force. This contains the entire agreement between you and the Company concerning your use of the site, and the agreement shall not be modified, except in writing, signed by both parties.

