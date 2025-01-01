FM Patrons
FM PATRONS
As of 10-22-25
In memory of Tony Amos
Jordan and Austin Anderson
Matthew and Adair Apple
Rosaura De Los Santos Bailey
The Law Firm of Baker and Baker
Sue Barley
Hana Jan Bartlett
Miriam and John Bell
Allan and Brigid Berger
Mary Helen Berlanga
Barbara Bray
Charles Brett
Pam and Jeff Chandler
James and Diana Collins
Sharon Cooke
Dan Davis and Theresa Mader
Randall DeYoung
Dr. James and Paige Dinn
Anne and Hugh Dobson
Daniel and Karen Dorgan
Charles Dougherty
Biby and John Dykema
Debbie and Kippy Edge
Scott Elliff
David and Ann Engel
Leticia Estavillo
Don Feferman
George and Phyllis Finley
Gary and Janeen Gorton
James and Sally Gill
Scott Graeme
W.O. Harrison Family, LP
Norman and Jacqueline Hannebaum
Laura and David Hausman
Jorjanna and Steve Hipes
Kim Jalufka Hohle
Josh and Jana Hopkins
Judith Howse
Bill Huie and Melissa Haddad
Bruce Heyne
Eric and Fei Hubbard
Lt. Col Albert Hughes
Dr. Andreas Kaden
Ron Kanipes
Myrna and Jack Kelly
Jane and Brad Kisner
Dr. James Kanz and Margaret Lawrence
Jan and Roger Lawrence
Melvin and Janey Lack
Patrick and Allyson Larkin
Janet and Larry Lee
Phyllis Lewis
Drs. Dan and Charlet Lindley
Dr. Pam and Ramsey Longbotham
Dr. Earl and Lonnie Matthew
Dan and Elizabeth Matthews
Trey McCampbell and Dr. James Goral
Denise McCue and Hernan Tijera
Dr. Fred McCurdy
Victoria McGuire
Patrick, Paula and Larry McKinney
Judy and Charles Mellenbruch
Debra Nivens and Reba George
Leah Pagan Olivarri
Paula Packard
Dr. Al and Kay Past
Roger and Armi Pigott
Raul and Angie Ramirez
Jorge C. Rangel
Lindsay Roth Ray
Meg Reese
Ric and Melissa Ricard
Bill Richmond and Robert Garcia
Augie and Julianna Rivera
Dr. Edward Schiller
Scotty’s Lock and Key
Nicole and Karl Serrao
Joe Sheppard
Lorraine Short
Dr. Bernard M. and Kim Seger
Richard and Suzanne Snyder
John and Carolyn Swetlick
Carol Talbot and Jay Koska
Daryl H. Tanner
Cathy and Jim Tyree
Sandra Watts
In honor of Charles Weichert
Pat A Shackelford and John S. Wood
Mary K Sherwood and Ron George
Sandy and Blair Sterba-Boatwright
Kent and Veerle Ullberg
Frances Morey and the Law Offices of Mike Westergren
Robert Wooster and Catherine Cox
Jack Wu