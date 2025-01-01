FM PATRONS

As of 10-22-25

In memory of Tony Amos

Jordan and Austin Anderson

Matthew and Adair Apple

Rosaura De Los Santos Bailey

The Law Firm of Baker and Baker

Sue Barley

Hana Jan Bartlett

Miriam and John Bell

Allan and Brigid Berger

Mary Helen Berlanga

Barbara Bray

Charles Brett

Pam and Jeff Chandler

James and Diana Collins

Sharon Cooke

Dan Davis and Theresa Mader

Randall DeYoung

Dr. James and Paige Dinn

Anne and Hugh Dobson

Daniel and Karen Dorgan

Charles Dougherty

Biby and John Dykema

Debbie and Kippy Edge

Scott Elliff

David and Ann Engel

Leticia Estavillo

Don Feferman

George and Phyllis Finley

Gary and Janeen Gorton

James and Sally Gill

Scott Graeme

W.O. Harrison Family, LP

Norman and Jacqueline Hannebaum

Laura and David Hausman

Jorjanna and Steve Hipes

Kim Jalufka Hohle

Josh and Jana Hopkins

Judith Howse

Bill Huie and Melissa Haddad

Bruce Heyne

Eric and Fei Hubbard

Lt. Col Albert Hughes

Dr. Andreas Kaden

Ron Kanipes

Myrna and Jack Kelly

Jane and Brad Kisner

Dr. James Kanz and Margaret Lawrence

Jan and Roger Lawrence

Melvin and Janey Lack

Patrick and Allyson Larkin

Janet and Larry Lee

Phyllis Lewis

Drs. Dan and Charlet Lindley

Dr. Pam and Ramsey Longbotham

Dr. Earl and Lonnie Matthew

Dan and Elizabeth Matthews

Trey McCampbell and Dr. James Goral

Denise McCue and Hernan Tijera

Dr. Fred McCurdy

Victoria McGuire

Patrick, Paula and Larry McKinney

Judy and Charles Mellenbruch

Debra Nivens and Reba George

Leah Pagan Olivarri

Paula Packard

Dr. Al and Kay Past

Roger and Armi Pigott

Raul and Angie Ramirez

Jorge C. Rangel

Lindsay Roth Ray

Meg Reese

Ric and Melissa Ricard

Bill Richmond and Robert Garcia

Augie and Julianna Rivera

Dr. Edward Schiller

Scotty’s Lock and Key

Nicole and Karl Serrao

Joe Sheppard

Lorraine Short

Dr. Bernard M. and Kim Seger

Richard and Suzanne Snyder

John and Carolyn Swetlick

Carol Talbot and Jay Koska

Daryl H. Tanner

Cathy and Jim Tyree

Sandra Watts

In honor of Charles Weichert

Pat A Shackelford and John S. Wood

Mary K Sherwood and Ron George

Sandy and Blair Sterba-Boatwright

Kent and Veerle Ullberg

Frances Morey and the Law Offices of Mike Westergren

Robert Wooster and Catherine Cox

Jack Wu