South Texas Public Broadcasting System Inc. was organized in 1972 by a group of community-minded citizens who worked to bring KEDT-TV, Channel 16 to the Coastal Bend as a reflection of the cultural heritage of its citizens. Ten years later, through a desire to offer quality music programming and to fill a listener void, KEDT-FM 90.3 began broadcasting.

For the first time, South Texans received television programs such as Sesame Street, NOVA, and Masterpiece Theatre. In 1982, KEDT-FM began broadcasting as the National Public Radio station for Corpus Christi and the surrounding communities. Offering Morning Edition, All Things Considered, classical music and jazz, KEDT-FM fulfilled a unique niche in radio programming. Then in 1993, KVRT-FM was added to bring public radio to the Victoria area.