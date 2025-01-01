What is underwriting?

What commercial broadcasters call “advertising,” we in public media refer to as “underwriting.” We fund our programming by asking businesses and other organizations for financial support.

Why become an underwriter?

Bolster corporate image.

Public media supporters benefit from the “halo effect” of being associated with KEDT and its mission to make a meaningful contribution to our community. Nearly 85 percent of consumers believe such marketing creates a positive image for funders, and nearly 75 percent of PBS viewers believe PBS underwriters are committed to quality and excellence. (Source: Roper Worldwide: PBS Image Study)

Cut through the (marketing) clutter

KEDT offers underwriters the opportunity to see greater impact with targeted messages delivered to a desirable audience. Listeners and viewers respect public media’s dignified approach to recognizing underwriters, an approach reinforced by FCC regulations prohibiting “hard sell” spots. With fewer, non-programming minutes per hour than commercial networks, underwriters benefit from a message delivered within a high-quality, uncluttered environment.

Build relationships in the community

Underwriting with KEDT demonstrates good corporate citizenship, and assists with building lasting relationships in our growing community.

Underwriting Requirements

The Communications Act contains two distinct and sometimes competing requirements concerning underwriting. First, Section 317 requires all stations to accurately identify sponsors of broadcast programs by announcing, at the time of broadcast, that the program material was "paid for or furnished by" the sponsor (so-called, "Sponsorship ID"). Second, Section 399B prohibits noncommercial stations from airing any "advertisement," which is defined as programming material broadcast in exchange for remuneration (any form of consideration - e.g., cash, in-kind donations, or even the program material itself, that promotes a service, facility, or product which is offered "for-profit."

The FCC's underwriting policies have evolved out of the tension between the required sponsorship identification and the prohibition against "advertising." Please note that this memo is limited to announcements regarding for-profit entities and their products, services or facilities. Different considerations apply to announcements on behalf of non-profit entities, political candidates, and advocacy groups.

To add KEDT underwriting to your marketing mix or to ask questions, please contact Myra Lombardo at (361) 855-2213 or email her at myralombardo@kedt.org.

