As Public Broadcast stations, KEDT-TV and KVRT-FM’s mission statement reads as follows:

“South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. is committed to educating, enlightening and inspiring all communities of South Texas.”

Public Broadcasting is intended to reflect the many perspectives of our society, while providing valuable information to the listener and viewer. Public Broadcasting allows for debate, in-depth development of sensitive issues, and entertainment for all ages. Public Broadcasting offers a window to the world and the community it serves.