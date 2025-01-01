KEDT Live Broadcast of the Symphony

For over 20 years KEDT has partnered with the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra to bring their incredible performances to an even larger audience, helping inspire future musicians across South Texas and allowing classical music lovers to not miss a beat even if they can’t make it in person.

If you would like to find out more about the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra, its 80th season, and ticket information visit ccsymphony.org

How does it work?

Take a look at the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra concerts KEDT-FM will be broadcasting live, mark your calendars and set your reminders, then tune in when it’s showtime!

Listen on KEDT-FM 90.3 in Corpus Christi, KVRT-FM 90.7 in Victoria or stream online by clicking the Play button symbol at the top left of your screen, below the KEDT logo.

UPCOMING

Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. - Orchestra Showcase

Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra musicians take center stage featuring guest conductor Delta David Gier, violinist Elisabeth Adkins, and oboist Korey Young.

They will be performing:

Philharmonic Fanfare (Gina Gillie)

Concerto for Violin and Oboe (J.S. Bach)

Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (R. Vaughan Williams)

Selections from “Romeo & Juliet” (Suites 1&2) (S. Prokofiev)

Bolero (M. Ravel)

Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. - Holiday Cheer!

This performance will feature soprano vocalist Haley Sicking and area choirs.

March 7 at 7:30 p.m. - An Evening of Epic Proportions

This performance will feature piano legend beloved by the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra, Nina Drath, showcasing the music of Mozart and Dvork.

They will be performing:

Shine Time! (*) (Quinn Mason, CC Premiere*)

The Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor, K. 466 (W.A. Mozart)

Symphony No. 7 in D Minor, Op. 70 (A. Dvorak)

April 18 - An American Celebration

Celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America with world-acclaimed pianist Norman Krieger and area choirs.

They will be performing:



Overture to Candide (L. Bernstein)

An American Salute (M. Gould)

Choral Works (TBA)

Variations on “I’ve Got Rhythm” for Piano and Orchestra (G. Gershwin)

Rhapsody in Blue for Piano and Orchestra (G. Gershwin)



PAST

Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. - She is Back!

After a triumphant debut with the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra last season, the incomparable violinist Chee-Yun Kim returns to the Coastal Bend for a spectacular opening night concert!

They will be performing: