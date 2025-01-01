KEDT Live Broadcast of the Symphony
For over 20 years KEDT has partnered with the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra to bring their incredible performances to an even larger audience, helping inspire future musicians across South Texas and allowing classical music lovers to not miss a beat even if they can’t make it in person.
Listen on KEDT-FM 90.3 in Corpus Christi, KVRT-FM 90.7 in Victoria or stream online by clicking the Play button symbol at the top left of your screen, below the KEDT logo.
UPCOMING
- Philharmonic Fanfare (Gina Gillie)
- Concerto for Violin and Oboe (J.S. Bach)
- Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (R. Vaughan Williams)
- Selections from “Romeo & Juliet” (Suites 1&2) (S. Prokofiev)
- Bolero (M. Ravel)
- Shine Time! (*) (Quinn Mason, CC Premiere*)
- The Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor, K. 466 (W.A. Mozart)
- Symphony No. 7 in D Minor, Op. 70 (A. Dvorak)
Celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America with world-acclaimed pianist Norman Krieger and area choirs.
They will be performing:
- Overture to Candide (L. Bernstein)
- An American Salute (M. Gould)
- Choral Works (TBA)
- Variations on “I’ve Got Rhythm” for Piano and Orchestra (G. Gershwin)
- Rhapsody in Blue for Piano and Orchestra (G. Gershwin)
PAST
Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. - She is Back!
After a triumphant debut with the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra last season, the incomparable violinist Chee-Yun Kim returns to the Coastal Bend for a spectacular opening night concert!
They will be performing:
- Symphonie Espagnole in D Minor, Op. 21 for Violin and Orchestra (E. Lalo)
- Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 36 (P.I. Tchaikovsky)
- Fuga con Pajarillo from Suite Para Cuerdas (A. Romero)