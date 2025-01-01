Public File/FCC Annual Report
PUBLIC FILE/FCC FILINGS
- KEDT TV FCC ON-LINE FILE : https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kedt/
- KEDT FM FCC ON-LINE FILE: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/kedt-fm
- KVRT FM FCC ON-LINE FILE: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/kvrt
- KEDT EEO Report April 1, 2024- March 31, 2025
(click here to download this report in .pdf format)
- Form 990 – 2023: Return of Organization Exempt from Income Tax
(click to download this form in .pdf format)
- KEDT TV Local Content Report-KEDTTV Local Content Service Report 2024
(click to download this form in .pdf format)
- KEDT / KVRT FM Local Content Report-KEDT-KVRT FM Local Content Service Report
(click to download this form in .pdf format)
- Annual Financial Statement- 2023 South Texas Public Broadcasting System FS Final
(click to download this form in .pdf format)
- Diversity Statement and Diversity Policy
(click to download this form in .pdf format)
- KEDT AFR TV FY 24
(click to download this report in .pdf)
- KEDT AFR FM FY 24
(click to download this report in .pdf)
Copies of Annual Financial Reports may be obtained by sending a written request to the Business Office at South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. located at 3205 South Staples Corpus Christi, Texas 78411. South Texas Public Broadcasting Systems, Inc is an Equal Opportunity Employer No full time vacancies where filled by the employment unit during the reporting period. Notice: Organizations that regularly distribute information about employment opportunities to job seekers or refer job seekers to employers may request KEDT-TV to provide them with information about full-time openings at the station. Such requests must include the organization’s name, mailing address, e-mail address, telephone number and contact persons’ name. Request should be directed to Jesenia McQueen, 3205 South Staples Corpus Christi, Texas 78411