Public File/FCC Annual Report

PUBLIC FILE/FCC FILINGS

KEDT TV FCC ON-LINE FILE : https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kedt/

KEDT FM FCC ON-LINE FILE: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/kedt-fm

KVRT FM FCC ON-LINE FILE: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/kvrt

Copies of Annual Financial Reports may be obtained by sending a written request to the Business Office at South Texas Public Broadcasting System, Inc. located at 3205 South Staples Corpus Christi, Texas 78411. South Texas Public Broadcasting Systems, Inc is an Equal Opportunity Employer No full time vacancies where filled by the employment unit during the reporting period. Notice: Organizations that regularly distribute information about employment opportunities to job seekers or refer job seekers to employers may request KEDT-TV to provide them with information about full-time openings at the station. Such requests must include the organization’s name, mailing address, e-mail address, telephone number and contact persons’ name. Request should be directed to Jesenia McQueen, 3205 South Staples Corpus Christi, Texas 78411

