What is KEDT Passport?

KEDT Passport is a member benefit that gives eligible supporters extended access to an on-demand library of quality public television programming online.

Catch up on a single episode or binge-watch full seasons anytime, anywhere — online and through your preferred streaming devices.

How can I get KEDT Passport?

Become a member of KEDT with an annual gift of $60 or more, or an ongoing gift of $5 or more, and you’ll receive access to KEDT Passport as our thanks for your support. DONATE & WATCH

I'm a member who pays $60 (or more) annually. How do I get my activation code?

To access your activation link for KEDT Passport click here. Then, simply visit the pbs.org online video portal to start watching.

I know that I am a Passport member but my account cannot be found in the system. What should I do?

Please make sure that the email address you used to activate your account is the same. If you’re still having trouble, please contact our Membership Department by email at membership@kedt.org or by phone at (361) 855-2213.

If I do not have KEDT Passport, will I still be able to watch programs on PBS.org and KEDT.org for free?

Yes! Free has not gone away! Many of our programs are available for free on various digital platforms including PBS.org, PBS mobile applications, and the PBS channels on Roku, AppleTV, and other streaming services. And of course, PBS and KEDT programs will continue to be broadcast to the public, for free, over the air. All broadcast content will remain available to watch for free online and on mobile platforms for at least two weeks after airing and, in some cases, longer. After which, these programs will become exclusively available through KEDT Passport.

I can’t find my favorite PBS shows in KEDT Passport. Why not?

Availability of certain videos on the PBS.org player and our mobile apps are always subject to change due to streaming rights. PBS.org and our mobile apps continue to offer access to hundreds of hours of recently broadcast programming, as well as past episodes of popular series, and news, public affairs and independent film series such as Frontline, PBS Newshour, Independent Lens, and POV. Many full episodes of shows such as Victoria and Unforgotten are available for free streaming for two weeks after original television broadcast. For instance, when Unforgotten airs on television on Sunday night, it is available for free streaming on PBS.org on Monday and for two weeks after. After the two-week period is up, the free streaming rights for the episode have expired.

How do I set up my Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV?

Passport is available on these devices through the PBS channel or PBS app. Before starting, ensure that your account on pbs.org is activated with your Passport key. (You will do this at the time of your contribution to KEDT. See questions above.) Find the PBS channel on your device. You will receive a code to link your device to your account at pbs.org/activate.

For more information and to answer any additional questions visit https://help.pbs.org/support/solutions/5000121793 or call (855) 338-2102.