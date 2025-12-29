Tank holding 1 million gallons of sulfuric acid leaks into Houston Ship Channel, officials say

Air and water quality were being monitored Saturday after about 1 million gallons of sulfuric acid was released from an industrial facility, some into the Houston Ship Channel, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

A pipeline ruptured when an elevated walkway collapsed at the BWC Terminals facility in Channelview, east of Houston, at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Hidalgo said during a news conference. Two people were transported to a hospital and subsequently released, while 44 others were treated and released at the scene, she said.

“In terms of environment impact, this is really what the broader impacts could be in this situation,” Hidalgo said.

In a statement cited by multiple local news outlets, BWC Terminals said the majority of the sulfuric acid that was released went into a designated containment area, with an unknown amount entering the ship channel.

Sulfuric acid is a colorless, oily liquid that is highly corrosive. Exposure to it can cause skin burns and irritate the eyes, lungs and digestive system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says exposure also can be fatal.

An official with the Channelview Fire Department said an evacuation of nearby residents was “highly considered” but determined not to be necessary. Hidalgo said there are no residential communities or recreational areas in the immediate vicinity, adding that a perimeter around the facility had been secured.

“We want to assure folks in the community, we have measured and we will continue to measure the quality of the air where you are,” Hidalgo said. “Thankfully, there has not been an impact.”

There were two ships docked in the part of the ship channel where the sulfuric acid was released, according to Hidalgo, who said the people on the ships were “fine” and the ship channel at large remained open.

“Because this leak is going into the ship channel, that means the sulfuric acid is diluting with the water,” Hidalgo said. “… The question is, will we see aquatic life affected? Right now, there are no sightings of dead fish, for example. But we will keep looking.”

