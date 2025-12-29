Immigration advocates worry as new law requiring Texas sheriffs to work with ICE goes into effect

A new state law requiring most Texas sheriff ' s offices to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement goes into effect next month, causing concern among North Texas immigration advocates.

Senate Bill 8, which the Texas Legislature passed in June, says sheriff's offices that operate a jail must participate in a 287(g) agreement with ICE, under which they will help enforce federal immigration law.

Local civil rights organizations, like El Movimiento and Vecinos Unidos DFW, told KERA they want North Texas sheriff's departments to reject the agreement. They argue it will increase racial profiling and decrease public safety.

Azael, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, is a community organizer with El Movimiento, a grassroots migrant advocacy group that pushed back when the City of Dallas was discussing entering into a 287(g)agreement.

He told KERA federal authorities working with counties across the state would increase the distrust and fear that already exists in migrant communities.

"I think it would drive victims and witnesses of crimes into the shadows," he said. "Everyone deserves to feel safe in their communities without being targeted."

A 2022 ACLU report found almost two-thirds of participating agencies have "records of a pattern of racial profiling and other civil rights violations."

Some North Texas law enforcement agencies already participate in the 287(g) program, including the Tarrant and Rockwall county sheriff's offices. Statewide, more than 100 police and sheriff's departments have signed agreements.

KERA reached out to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and has not received a response.

State Rep. David Spiller, whose district includes Cooke and Montague Counties, authored the identical House version of SB8. He argued ahead of a vote in June the law will create safer communities.

"What we now have, in my view, is a very strong bill that achieves the public safety purposes of the bill, provides universal coverage and cooperation, provides necessary funding to the counties, guarantees coordination with the executive orders of President Trump," Spiller said.

State Rep. Ramon Romero , whose district includes Fort Worth, said SB8 will contribute to fewer people calling the police in communities like his.

"I've experienced what it's like for somebody to get deported, and you're the person left behind," he told members of the House. "Do you know the weight of my sorrow?"

The bill also established a grant program for counties with a population of less than 1 million to cover the costs associated with the program, and gives officers the power to question, arrest and detain people they suspect of being without legal status.

The 287(g) agreement offers different models to choose from, and sheriffs can participate in one or all of them.

Sheriffs have until December 2026 to sign an agreement with the federal government. The Texas Attorney General's Office can sue departments that refuse to enter into an agreement.

Priscilla Rice is KERA's communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .

