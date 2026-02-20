All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TO KEDT FOOD & WINE CLASSIC!

KEDT's Election Hub

The 2026 elections are here and KEDT wants to help YOU prep for the polls!

Hello! Welcome to KEDT's Election Hub. We are excited to help keep you informed and hear from everyone running for you in 2026. Early voting has begun for March 3 Election and it is up to you to decide whom to vote for. Come this November, we will be providing all 27 counties we serve across South Texas.

Consider this a test run to see what works, and what you, the listener, would like to have included going forward. Keep checking back as we update with more information.

See Who's Running in Your County

Nueces County
Victoria County
Cameron County
KEDT Election Coverage
Want to see more in-depth elections coverage?
KEDT's ability to provide South Texans with trusted, in-depth elections coverage relies directly on donor support. Consider helping our small news team afford to expand our coverage with a donation.
DONATE
The Whole Star
Renee Dominguez
/
KUT
Statewide Election News Coverage
Across Texas, early voters share what's pushing them to the polls for the 2026 party primaries
Blaise Gainey
From Austin to Lubbock to Houston, we asked Texans what's motivating them to vote early in Texas' 2026 party primaries — plus the biggest issues on their minds this election year.
Statewide Election News Coverage
Texas Primary Election Turmoil: Jesse Jackson’s Legacy, GOP Divisions, and Media Controversies
Laura Walker
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT News
Statewide Election News Coverage
Democratic early voting surges in Texas primary, far outpacing previous elections
Lucio Vasquez |The Texas Newsroom