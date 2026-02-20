KEDT's Election Hub
The 2026 elections are here and KEDT wants to help YOU prep for the polls!
Hello! Welcome to KEDT's Election Hub. We are excited to help keep you informed and hear from everyone running for you in 2026. Early voting has begun for March 3 Election and it is up to you to decide whom to vote for. Come this November, we will be providing all 27 counties we serve across South Texas.
Consider this a test run to see what works, and what you, the listener, would like to have included going forward. Keep checking back as we update with more information.
See Who's Running in Your County
KEDT Election Coverage
Early voting is from Feb. 17-27. Election Day, last chance to vote is March 3.
