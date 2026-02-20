Hello! Welcome to KEDT's Election Hub. We are excited to help keep you informed and hear from everyone running for you in 2026. Early voting has begun for March 3 Election and it is up to you to decide whom to vote for. Come this November, we will be providing all 27 counties we serve across South Texas.

Consider this a test run to see what works, and what you, the listener, would like to have included going forward. Keep checking back as we update with more information.