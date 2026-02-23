South Texas voter guide: What to know for March 3 primary election

Here's everything you need to know as you prep for the polls for the March 3 Primary Election:

What does the Primary decide?

The primary election that will determine which candidates advance to the November general "midterm" election (Nov. 3, 2026).

The primary includes federal, state, and local races.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in a race, the top two candidates will advance to a runoff election on May 26.

Texas has an open primary system. Voters do not register with a political party in advance. Instead, voters select either a Republican or Democratic ballot when voting. That selection applies only to the primary and any runoff election.

Who's on my ballot?

Fill out this form to see which candidates will be on your ballot based on your location and precinct.

Voters can also review candidates, compare their responses on key issues, and see exactly what will appear on their ballot through the League of Women Voters’ nonpartisan voter guide.

When can I vote?

Early voting runs from Feb. 17 through Feb. 27, according to the Texas Secretary of State.

Your last chance to vote is March 3!

Where can I vote?

During early voting, voters can cast a ballot at any early voting location within their county of registration. Locations include libraries, community centers, colleges, and government buildings.

You can find official polling locations, sample ballots, and voting information through your county elections office. Here are the counties in KEDT's service area:



Election office contact information for counties across the state is available through the Texas Secretary of State’s official county election directory.

What to bring with you when you vote

Voters must present an approved form of photo identification when voting in person. Acceptable forms include:

Texas driver’s license

Texas personal ID card

Texas election identification certificate

Texas handgun license

U.S. military ID with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

U.S. passport



Voting by mail

Not everyone is eligible to vote by mail. You have to apply, and the deadline is Friday, Feb. 20, at 5 p.m.

Registered voters in Texas can vote by mail if they:

will be away from their county on Election Day and during early voting;

are sick or disabled;

are 65 or older on Election Day;

are confined in jail, but eligible to vote; or

are expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day.



You have to apply every election for a mail-in ballot, even if you did it last year.

Once you get your mail-in ballot, there are some extra deadlines you should keep in mind to make sure your ballot is received on time:

Postmarked: March 3 by 7 p.m.

Post received: March 4 by 5 p.m.

In-person received: March 3 by 7 p.m.

Post received from military members or voters overseas: March 9



You can only hand deliver a mail-in ballot to the county elections office on Election Day, and you will need to show a photo ID. A friend or relative is not allowed to turn your ballot in for you.

Recent changes at the U.S. Postal Office might affect when your mail is postmarked. There may be delays from when the mail is dropped off to when it's processed due to changes in USPS operations.

Remember, your ballot must be postmarked by March 3. If you are concerned about missing that deadline, you can ask for a "manual postmark" at the post office.

You can track the status of your mail-in ballot using the Texas Secretary of State’s ballot tracker.

Voting assistance and accessibility

Voters with disabilities or special needs have the right to receive assistance at the polls .

You may choose someone to help you vote, or request assistance from an election worker. The person assisting you cannot be your employer, someone who represents your employer, or an officer or representative of your labor union.

If you are unable to enter the polling place, you may vote curbside. An election worker can bring voting materials to you outside the polling location. Voters may send someone inside to request assistance or contact their county elections office in advance.

Accessible voting equipment is available at polling locations.

Reporting problems or concerns at the polls

Voters who experience problems at a polling place — including accessibility barriers, intimidation, or other concerns — can report them and receive assistance.

The Texas Civil Rights Project operates an election protection hotline:

866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683)

Voters can contact the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division at: https://civilrights.justice.gov

Election workers at polling places are available to help answer questions and address concerns in real time.

Plan ahead before you vote!

Before heading to the polls, voters are encouraged to:

Confirm their voter registration

Review their sample ballot

Find a convenient polling location

Allow extra time if needed

Voting early can provide more flexibility and may help voters avoid longer lines on Election Day.