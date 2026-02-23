Statewide Election News Coverage

-
From Austin to Lubbock to Houston, we asked Texans what's motivating them to vote early in Texas' 2026 party primaries — plus the biggest issues on their minds this election year.
Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina delve into the latest news in politics
Compared with the same point in 2022, Democratic early voting is up by roughly 211,000 ballots, while Republican turnout has increased by about 6,000.
Early voting for primaries began Feb. 17. Voters will decide three contested primary races for the Texas Legislature.
House District 98, which includes Keller, Grapevine and Southlake, is held by GOP state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, who is not seeking reelection.
Voters in the Republican primary are tasked with parsing through 12 candidate profiles on issues ranging from water and the border to loyalty to President Trump. Democrats have three candidates to decide between.