NPR & PBS for South Texas
Everything you need to know about KEDT Food & Wine Classic 2026

KEDT | By Emily Salazar
Published March 9, 2026 at 6:18 PM EDT
GARY N BLUM,DDS,MS2025

What's on the menu and wine list, and other things you may be wondering about this year's KEDT Food & Wine Classic presented by H-E-B.

The Menu (Click to Expand)
Bransebaleks’ Catering
Arancini with Sausage in a Sun-Dried Tomato Bechamel Sauce, Arroz con Leche Dessert, Tepache Flavored Water
Buen Provecho
Carnitas Tostadas
Café Italia
Pizza, Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Picata, Ziti Bolognese
Cart-cute-rie Charcuterie
Charcuterie Samples
Don Gusto Hospitality
(Bellino's Italian Restaurant, Trattoria Mamma Lina, and Nueces Whiskey Library)
Micro Meatballs in Gorgonzola Cream Sauce
Italian Sodas
Bruschetta de Caprino
Chocolate Mousse
Eighteen 18 Eat + Drink
Tuna Nachos, Shrimp Ceviche, Smothered Chicken, Lemon Dill Mahi, Beef Tips
Fulton Kettle Corn
Butter Pecan, Chicago, Kettle Corn, Piccadilly, White Cheddar, Chili Cheese Popcorn
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
Caprese Bites, Cheesecake Bites
H-E-B Grocery
H-E-B Deli Charcuterie Table with Deli Meats, Cheeses, Crackers, and Fruits
Hester’s Café & Coffee Bar
Brunch Quiche, Green Bowl, Chocolate Bombs, Cookies
Janet’s Cakery
Petit Fours
Marco & Co. Catering LLC / The Lunch Club
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Variety of Bundt Cakes with White Butter Cream Cheese Frosting
Ortiz International Center
Firecracker Shrimp with a Sweet Red Chili Sauce
Pork Belly Bites with Charred Pineapple and Chili Lime Glaze
Marinated Feta Greek Olive Bites
P. F. Chang’s China Bistro
Richard Borchard Regional Fairgrounds
Stuffed Peppado Peppers, Bruschetta
Starbucks Coffee Company
Coffee and Pastries
Sugar Botany
Chocolate Chip Cookies, Chocolate Lover Shooters, Lemon Cloud Cookies, Wedding Cake Mini Cupcakes
Ultimate Cheesecake Bakery
Cheesecake Bites
Wine List (Click to Expand)
Chardonnay: R Collection
Chardonnay: Valley Growers
Chardonnay: Sonoma Cutrer Russian River
Chardonnay: Jordan
Red: Lapis Luna Pinot Noir
Red: Bonterra Merlot
Red: Tooth & Nail Blend
Red: Rare Red
South America: Trivento Gold Reserve Cabernet
South America: La Posta Cocina Red
South America: Ochagavia Grand Reserve
South America: Catena Cabernet
Italy: Terlato Pinot Grigio
Italy: Villa Puccini Chianti Reserve
Italy: Patches Montepulciano
Italy: Pasqua Pinot Grigio
Spain: Welcome to Spain
Spain: Nortico Alvarinho
Spain: Marques De Caceras Reserve
Spain: Matsu Tempranillo
White: Invivo Sauvignon Blanc
White: Conundrum
White: Mozelle Riesling
White: Valley of Moon Pinot Gris
France: Esprit De Saint Sulpice White
France: Perrin Chateauneuf du Pape
France: Jadot Beaujolais
France: Chateau Recougne Bordeaux
Cabernet: Rib Tickler
Cabernet: Prisoner
Cabernet: Josh Bourbon Barrel
Cabernet: The Federalist
Red: AD Pinot Noir
Red: Abstract
Red: La Storia Merlot
Red: Rombauer Zinfandel
Bubbles: 19 Crimes Cali
Bubbles: Romeo & Juliet Rosé Prosecco
Bubbles: Welcome to Italy Prosecco
Bubbles: Anna De Codorniu Cava
Texas: Pedernales Viognier
Texas: Texas Southwinds
Texas: Becker Springtime
Texas: Skeleton Key Cabernet
Bubbles Welcome to France
Bubbles Charles de Fere Rosé
Bubbles Blue Nun 24kt Gold
Bubbles KJ Vintners Reserve
Italy Banfi Rosa Regale
Italy Ruffino Orvieto
Italy Villa Sparina Barbera
Italy Garofoli Verdicchio
Cabernet Inkblot Cab Franc
Cabernet Valley Growers
Cabernet Threadcount Quilt Cab
Cabernet Juggernaut
Whites R Collection Sauvignon Blanc
Whites Avaline White
Whites Jackson Triggs Ice Wine
Whites Karl Josef Piesporter
Sweet Stella Gold Honey Peach
Sweet Porch Swing
Sweet Giada Sangria
Sweet Cipriani Bellini
Reds Banshee Cabernet
Reds Steak & Potatoes Red Blend
Reds Decoy Merlot
Reds Belle Glos Eulenloch Pinot
Rosé Santola Rosé
Rosé Welcome to Rosé
Rosé AIX Rosé
Rosé Mont Gravet Rosé
VIP Experience Wine List (Click to Expand)
Whites & Rosés
Belle Glos Rosé
Saget Sancerre
Illumination Sauvignon Blanc
Kistler Chardonnay
Reds
Patz & Hall Pinot Noir
Trentadue La Storia Cuvée
Caymus
Cade Howell Mountain
Bubbles
Veuve Clicquot
Schramsberg Rosé
Belle Glos Blanc de Blanc
Pizzolato
Signature Cocktail
Featured VIP Cocktail

Back for it's 37th year, the community favorite KEDT Food & Wine Classic, presented by H-E-B, is one of two annual fundraising events benefiting KEDT, your public broadcasting station proudly serving South Texas.

Main Takeaways:

  • Make sure you have a valid ID
  • Wear something with pockets or bring a small purse to carry your souvenirs, and so you can hold your plate and wine glass!
  • Wear comfortable shoes
  • Plan a safe ride home

What happens during the KEDT Food & Wine Classic?

If you've never been to the KEDT Food & Wine Classic, we really hope to see you this year! Here's a little walk-through of the evening:

The fun begins before you even step out of your car because thanks to Valet Sponsor AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi, you won't have to worry about parking! Just pull up and let valet take care of the rest!

Once you step foot into the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History you will be greeted by our friendly KEDT staff who will check your ID to make sure you are of legal drinking age.

Next, you'll get your commemorative KEDT Food & Wine Classic wine glass and a plate. Fun Fact: this year's plates have a spot to hold your wine glass, so you can balance your food and wine samples in one hand! You'll be able to give hugs, shake hands, and give high fives without needing to set anything down!

Before you begin exploring the various restaurants and wine tables, be sure to stop by the NEC Co-Op Energy table to get your commemorative wine bottle opener.

Plan these stops!

As you make your way through your self-paced tour of delicious food and wine, be sure to check out:

Texas Standard

We are thrilled to share that a few members of one of the state's favorite national daily news shows, Texas Standard, — including anchor David Brown will be joining us at this year's KEDT Food & Wine Classic!

Hosted by award-winning journalists, Texas Standard features interviews and reporting that reflect the diversity of the Lone Star State; from fascinating innovations that reshape technology, to shifting demographics that transform the nation, from political leaders to pop culture icons.

Stop by their table and meet the faces behind this incredible radio program!

Cruise Control Band

Who doesn't love live music? Thanks to our entertainment sponsor, Valero, guests will be able to enjoy the sweet sounds of our local Cruise Control Band! They cover iconic songs from legends like Amy Winehouse, Journey, The Beatles and more!

Sparkling City Photo Booth

Remember the evening's fun forever by grabbing your group and posing for a few selfies at the Sparkling City Photo Selfie Booths!

Wait...who's KEDT?

Well, this is awkward... Just kidding! If this is your first introduction to your community-owned station we are thrilled you found us!

KEDT has been dedicated to educating, enlightening and inspiring South Texans since we first went on the air in October 1972.

As a public broadcasting station, KEDT is the vessel that helps deliver free PBS and NPR educational and cultural programming to our region, which covers South Texas from Victoria to the Rio Grande Valley — that's 27 counties and over 2 million Texans!

You may have grown up with PBS programming and not even know it! Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, Reading Rainbow, and Sesame Street are some of PBS' most iconic shows. Adults today continue to foster that love of learning with hundreds of hours of documentaries on pbs.org.

As for KEDT-FM programs, titles like Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me, All Things Considered, and This American Life from NPR may catch your ear when you're tuned into 90.3 FM in Corpus Christi or 90.7 FM in Victoria.

KEDT-TV produces two shows locally, Challenge!, an academic quiz show featuring local high school teams, currently in its 21st season; and South Texas Leaders, currently in its 7th season, where local professionals have shared their paths to leadership for the past 7 seasons.

With a recent loss of federal funding, KEDT now fully relies on the community's support to operate. With your help we can continue nurturing lifelong learning for all South Texans.
Emily Salazar
See stories by Emily Salazar