Everything you need to know about KEDT Food & Wine Classic 2026

The Menu (Click to Expand) ▶ Bransebaleks’ Catering Arancini with Sausage in a Sun-Dried Tomato Bechamel Sauce, Arroz con Leche Dessert, Tepache Flavored Water Buen Provecho Carnitas Tostadas Café Italia Pizza, Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Picata, Ziti Bolognese Cart-cute-rie Charcuterie Charcuterie Samples Don Gusto Hospitality (Bellino's Italian Restaurant, Trattoria Mamma Lina, and Nueces Whiskey Library)

Micro Meatballs in Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

Italian Sodas

Bruschetta de Caprino

Chocolate Mousse Eighteen 18 Eat + Drink Tuna Nachos, Shrimp Ceviche, Smothered Chicken, Lemon Dill Mahi, Beef Tips Fulton Kettle Corn Butter Pecan, Chicago, Kettle Corn, Piccadilly, White Cheddar, Chili Cheese Popcorn Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Caprese Bites, Cheesecake Bites H-E-B Grocery H-E-B Deli Charcuterie Table with Deli Meats, Cheeses, Crackers, and Fruits Hester’s Café & Coffee Bar Brunch Quiche, Green Bowl, Chocolate Bombs, Cookies Janet’s Cakery Petit Fours Marco & Co. Catering LLC / The Lunch Club Nothing Bundt Cakes Variety of Bundt Cakes with White Butter Cream Cheese Frosting Ortiz International Center Firecracker Shrimp with a Sweet Red Chili Sauce

Pork Belly Bites with Charred Pineapple and Chili Lime Glaze

Marinated Feta Greek Olive Bites P. F. Chang’s China Bistro Richard Borchard Regional Fairgrounds Stuffed Peppado Peppers, Bruschetta Starbucks Coffee Company Coffee and Pastries Sugar Botany Chocolate Chip Cookies, Chocolate Lover Shooters, Lemon Cloud Cookies, Wedding Cake Mini Cupcakes Ultimate Cheesecake Bakery Cheesecake Bites

Wine List (Click to Expand) ▶ Chardonnay: R Collection Chardonnay: Valley Growers Chardonnay: Sonoma Cutrer Russian River Chardonnay: Jordan Red: Lapis Luna Pinot Noir Red: Bonterra Merlot Red: Tooth & Nail Blend Red: Rare Red South America: Trivento Gold Reserve Cabernet South America: La Posta Cocina Red South America: Ochagavia Grand Reserve South America: Catena Cabernet Italy: Terlato Pinot Grigio Italy: Villa Puccini Chianti Reserve Italy: Patches Montepulciano Italy: Pasqua Pinot Grigio Spain: Welcome to Spain Spain: Nortico Alvarinho Spain: Marques De Caceras Reserve Spain: Matsu Tempranillo White: Invivo Sauvignon Blanc White: Conundrum White: Mozelle Riesling White: Valley of Moon Pinot Gris France: Esprit De Saint Sulpice White France: Perrin Chateauneuf du Pape France: Jadot Beaujolais France: Chateau Recougne Bordeaux Cabernet: Rib Tickler Cabernet: Prisoner Cabernet: Josh Bourbon Barrel Cabernet: The Federalist Red: AD Pinot Noir Red: Abstract Red: La Storia Merlot Red: Rombauer Zinfandel Bubbles: 19 Crimes Cali Bubbles: Romeo & Juliet Rosé Prosecco Bubbles: Welcome to Italy Prosecco Bubbles: Anna De Codorniu Cava Texas: Pedernales Viognier Texas: Texas Southwinds Texas: Becker Springtime Texas: Skeleton Key Cabernet Bubbles Welcome to France Bubbles Charles de Fere Rosé Bubbles Blue Nun 24kt Gold Bubbles KJ Vintners Reserve Italy Banfi Rosa Regale Italy Ruffino Orvieto Italy Villa Sparina Barbera Italy Garofoli Verdicchio Cabernet Inkblot Cab Franc Cabernet Valley Growers Cabernet Threadcount Quilt Cab Cabernet Juggernaut Whites R Collection Sauvignon Blanc Whites Avaline White Whites Jackson Triggs Ice Wine Whites Karl Josef Piesporter Sweet Stella Gold Honey Peach Sweet Porch Swing Sweet Giada Sangria Sweet Cipriani Bellini Reds Banshee Cabernet Reds Steak & Potatoes Red Blend Reds Decoy Merlot Reds Belle Glos Eulenloch Pinot Rosé Santola Rosé Rosé Welcome to Rosé Rosé AIX Rosé Rosé Mont Gravet Rosé

VIP Experience Wine List (Click to Expand) ▶ Whites & Rosés Belle Glos Rosé Saget Sancerre Illumination Sauvignon Blanc Kistler Chardonnay Reds Patz & Hall Pinot Noir Trentadue La Storia Cuvée Caymus Cade Howell Mountain Bubbles Veuve Clicquot Schramsberg Rosé Belle Glos Blanc de Blanc Pizzolato Signature Cocktail Featured VIP Cocktail

Back for it's 37th year, the community favorite KEDT Food & Wine Classic, presented by H-E-B, is one of two annual fundraising events benefiting KEDT, your public broadcasting station proudly serving South Texas.

Main Takeaways:



Make sure you have a valid ID

Wear something with pockets or bring a small purse to carry your souvenirs, and so you can hold your plate and wine glass!

Wear comfortable shoes

Plan a safe ride home

What happens during the KEDT Food & Wine Classic?

If you've never been to the KEDT Food & Wine Classic, we really hope to see you this year! Here's a little walk-through of the evening:

The fun begins before you even step out of your car because thanks to Valet Sponsor AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi, you won't have to worry about parking! Just pull up and let valet take care of the rest!

Once you step foot into the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History you will be greeted by our friendly KEDT staff who will check your ID to make sure you are of legal drinking age.

Next, you'll get your commemorative KEDT Food & Wine Classic wine glass and a plate. Fun Fact: this year's plates have a spot to hold your wine glass, so you can balance your food and wine samples in one hand! You'll be able to give hugs, shake hands, and give high fives without needing to set anything down!

Before you begin exploring the various restaurants and wine tables, be sure to stop by the NEC Co-Op Energy table to get your commemorative wine bottle opener.

Plan these stops!

As you make your way through your self-paced tour of delicious food and wine, be sure to check out:

Texas Standard

We are thrilled to share that a few members of one of the state's favorite national daily news shows, Texas Standard, — including anchor David Brown— will be joining us at this year's KEDT Food & Wine Classic!

Hosted by award-winning journalists, Texas Standard features interviews and reporting that reflect the diversity of the Lone Star State; from fascinating innovations that reshape technology, to shifting demographics that transform the nation, from political leaders to pop culture icons.

Stop by their table and meet the faces behind this incredible radio program!

Cruise Control Band

Who doesn't love live music? Thanks to our entertainment sponsor, Valero, guests will be able to enjoy the sweet sounds of our local Cruise Control Band! They cover iconic songs from legends like Amy Winehouse, Journey, The Beatles and more!

Sparkling City Photo Booth

Remember the evening's fun forever by grabbing your group and posing for a few selfies at the Sparkling City Photo Selfie Booths!

Wait...who's KEDT?

Well, this is awkward... Just kidding! If this is your first introduction to your community-owned station we are thrilled you found us!

KEDT has been dedicated to educating, enlightening and inspiring South Texans since we first went on the air in October 1972.

As a public broadcasting station, KEDT is the vessel that helps deliver free PBS and NPR educational and cultural programming to our region, which covers South Texas from Victoria to the Rio Grande Valley — that's 27 counties and over 2 million Texans!

You may have grown up with PBS programming and not even know it! Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, Reading Rainbow, and Sesame Street are some of PBS' most iconic shows. Adults today continue to foster that love of learning with hundreds of hours of documentaries on pbs.org.

As for KEDT-FM programs, titles like Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me, All Things Considered, and This American Life from NPR may catch your ear when you're tuned into 90.3 FM in Corpus Christi or 90.7 FM in Victoria.

KEDT-TV produces two shows locally, Challenge!, an academic quiz show featuring local high school teams, currently in its 21st season; and South Texas Leaders, currently in its 7th season, where local professionals have shared their paths to leadership for the past 7 seasons.

With a recent loss of federal funding, KEDT now fully relies on the community's support to operate. With your help we can continue nurturing lifelong learning for all South Texans.