Everything you need to know about KEDT Food & Wine Classic 2026
What's on the menu and wine list, and other things you may be wondering about this year's KEDT Food & Wine Classic presented by H-E-B.
Back for it's 37th year, the community favorite KEDT Food & Wine Classic, presented by H-E-B, is one of two annual fundraising events benefiting KEDT, your public broadcasting station proudly serving South Texas.
Main Takeaways:
- Make sure you have a valid ID
- Wear something with pockets or bring a small purse to carry your souvenirs, and so you can hold your plate and wine glass!
- Wear comfortable shoes
- Plan a safe ride home
What happens during the KEDT Food & Wine Classic?
If you've never been to the KEDT Food & Wine Classic, we really hope to see you this year! Here's a little walk-through of the evening:
The fun begins before you even step out of your car because thanks to Valet Sponsor AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi, you won't have to worry about parking! Just pull up and let valet take care of the rest!
Once you step foot into the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History you will be greeted by our friendly KEDT staff who will check your ID to make sure you are of legal drinking age.
Next, you'll get your commemorative KEDT Food & Wine Classic wine glass and a plate. Fun Fact: this year's plates have a spot to hold your wine glass, so you can balance your food and wine samples in one hand! You'll be able to give hugs, shake hands, and give high fives without needing to set anything down!
Before you begin exploring the various restaurants and wine tables, be sure to stop by the NEC Co-Op Energy table to get your commemorative wine bottle opener.
Plan these stops!
As you make your way through your self-paced tour of delicious food and wine, be sure to check out:
Texas Standard
We are thrilled to share that a few members of one of the state's favorite national daily news shows, Texas Standard, — including anchor David Brown— will be joining us at this year's KEDT Food & Wine Classic!
Hosted by award-winning journalists, Texas Standard features interviews and reporting that reflect the diversity of the Lone Star State; from fascinating innovations that reshape technology, to shifting demographics that transform the nation, from political leaders to pop culture icons.
Stop by their table and meet the faces behind this incredible radio program!
Cruise Control Band
Who doesn't love live music? Thanks to our entertainment sponsor, Valero, guests will be able to enjoy the sweet sounds of our local Cruise Control Band! They cover iconic songs from legends like Amy Winehouse, Journey, The Beatles and more!
Sparkling City Photo Booth
Remember the evening's fun forever by grabbing your group and posing for a few selfies at the Sparkling City Photo Selfie Booths!
Wait...who's KEDT?
Well, this is awkward... Just kidding! If this is your first introduction to your community-owned station we are thrilled you found us!
KEDT has been dedicated to educating, enlightening and inspiring South Texans since we first went on the air in October 1972.
As a public broadcasting station, KEDT is the vessel that helps deliver free PBS and NPR educational and cultural programming to our region, which covers South Texas from Victoria to the Rio Grande Valley — that's 27 counties and over 2 million Texans!
You may have grown up with PBS programming and not even know it! Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, Reading Rainbow, and Sesame Street are some of PBS' most iconic shows. Adults today continue to foster that love of learning with hundreds of hours of documentaries on pbs.org.
As for KEDT-FM programs, titles like Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me, All Things Considered, and This American Life from NPR may catch your ear when you're tuned into 90.3 FM in Corpus Christi or 90.7 FM in Victoria.
KEDT-TV produces two shows locally, Challenge!, an academic quiz show featuring local high school teams, currently in its 21st season; and South Texas Leaders, currently in its 7th season, where local professionals have shared their paths to leadership for the past 7 seasons.
With a recent loss of federal funding, KEDT now fully relies on the community's support to operate. With your help we can continue nurturing lifelong learning for all South Texans.