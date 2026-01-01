KEDT Food & Wine Classic Sponsorship Information

The KEDT Food & Wine Classic is an annual fundraiser that raises money for KEDT, the community‑owned public broadcasting station serving South Texas.

Generous support from community sponsors has helped the KEDT Food & Wine Classic become a community favorite event for over 30 years!

Funds raised from the event helps KEDT continue to provide nearly 70 hours a week of PBS Kids programming, the #1 children's educational media brand. These programs cost the station roughly $700,000 annually.

PBS Kids is available in 96 percent of U.S. TV Households, giving children access to what may be their only source of educational TV.

Sponsorship Benefits by level

SOMMELIER SPONSOR - $5000

8 VIP Tickets

Full screen ad in digital program display at the event

Logo on KEDT website with link to company website; social media mentions

Logo on newsletter to over 10,000 people, with an open rate of 43%, promoting the event

Company listed on post-event televised thank you CHAMPAGNE SPONSOR - $2,500

4 VIP tickets

Company logo in digital program display at the event

Logo on KEDT website with link to company website; social media mentions

Logo on newsletter to over 10,000 people, with an open rate of 43%, promoting the event

Company listed on post-event televised thank you on KEDT CHARDONNAY SPONSOR - $2,000

2 VIP tickets and 2 Main Event tickets

Company logo in digital program display at the event

Logo on KEDT website with link to company website; social media mentions

Logo on newsletter to over 10,000 people, with an open rate of 43%, promoting the event

Company listed on post-event televised thank you on KEDT PINOT GRIGIO SPONSOR - $1,000

2 Main Event tickets

Company logo in digital program display at the event

Logo on KEDT website with link to company website; social media mentions

Logo on newsletter to over 10,000 people, with an open rate of 43%, promoting the event

Company listed on post event televised thank you on KEDT

Ready to get started? Email Myra Lombardo at myralombardo@kedt.org or call (361) 825-5800.

Why support KEDT?

KEDT has been dedicated to educating, enlightening and inspiring South Texans since we first on the air in October 1972.

As a public broadcasting station, KEDT is the vessel that helps deliver free PBS and NPR educational and cultural programming to our region which covers South Texas from Victoria to the Rio Grande Valley — that's 27 counties and over 2 million Texans!

You may have grown up with PBS programming and not even know it! Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, Reading Rainbow, and Sesame Street are some of PBS' most iconic shows. Adults today continue to foster that love of learning with hundreds of hours of documentaries on pbs.org.

As for radio programs, titles like Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me, All Things Considered, and This American Life from NPR may catch your ear when you're tuned into 90.3 FM in Corpus Christi or 90.7 FM in Victoria.

KEDT-TV produces two shows locally, Challenge! an academic quiz show featuring local high school teams is currently in its 21 season, and South Texas Leaders, where local professionals have shared their paths to leadership for the past 7 seasons.

With a recent loss of federal funding, KEDT now fully relies on the community's support to operate. With your help we can continue nurture lifelong learning for all South Texans.