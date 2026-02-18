All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TO KEDT FOOD & WINE CLASSIC!
Challenge!

FLOUR BLUFF VS. KING

Season 21 Episode 13 | 27m 18s

Will the Hornets sting or get swatted by the Mustangs? It's Flour Bluff against King, next on Challenge!

Aired: 02/17/26
Season 21 of Challenge! is sponsored by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 15:35
Nature
Project Shark | WILD HOPE
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
Special: 15:35
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Preview: S44 E9 | 0:30
Watch 2:54
Nature
Unlikely Roommates: Frog Dad & Tiger Tarantula
Sharing a tree hole, two unlikely allies protect their families in very different ways.
Clip: S44 E9 | 2:54
Watch 3:12
Nature
Pregnancy Jail? The Nesting Strategy of Hornbills
This isn’t a prison. It’s a carefully built nursery, sealed for protection.
Clip: S44 E9 | 3:12
Watch 2:36
Nature
A Mother’s Escape: A Langur’s Dangerous Climb
A langur mother climbs dangerous cliffs to protect her baby from rival males.
Clip: S44 E9 | 2:36
Watch 1:47
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7 Scene
The members of Skeldale House prepare for the Darrowby Nativity play and Christmas dinner.
Clip: S6 E7 | 1:47
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7 Preview
James juggles running the village Nativity with a growing to-do list.
Preview: S6 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Rain Bombs Preview
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Preview: S53 E5 | 0:30
Watch 3:08
Nature
Octopus Mother Propels Her Young to Freedom
For an octopus mother, mating marks the beginning of the end.
Clip: S44 E8 | 3:08
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season XXI
  • Season XX
  • Season XIX
  • Season XVIII
  • Challenge! Season 17
  • Season XVI
  • Season XV
  • Season XIV
  • Season XIII
  • Season XII
  • Season XI
Watch 27:37
Challenge!
A.C. JONES VS. ACADEMY
Trojans take on the Lions. It's A.C. Jones against Academy, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E12 | 27:37
Watch 26:45
Challenge!
GREGORY-PORTLAND VS. CALALLEN
Wildcats match wits with Wildcats! It's Gregory-Portland against Calallen, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E11 | 26:45
Watch 27:39
Challenge!
MILLER VS. BANQUETE
Will the Buccaneers batter, or be bitten, by the Bulldogs? It's Miller against Banquete.
Episode: S21 E10 | 27:39
Watch 27:19
Challenge!
CARROLL VS. LONDON
Tigers stalk the Pirates. It's Carroll against London, Next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E9 | 27:19
Watch 26:43
Challenge!
BRANCH ACADEMY VS. ROCKPORT-FULTON
Chargers try to tase the Pirates. It's Branch Academy against Rockport-Fulton, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E8 | 26:43
Watch 27:20
Challenge!
KAUFER VS. RAY
Will the Seahawks soar to victory over the Texans? It's Kaufer against Ray, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E7 | 27:20
Watch 27:39
Challenge!
CCISD COLLEGIATE VS. PORT ARANSAS
Can the Royals reel in the Marlins? It's CCISD Collegiate against Port Aransas, next on Challlenge!
Episode: S21 E6 | 27:39
Watch 27:53
Challenge!
TULOSO-MIDWAY VS. VICTORIA WEST
Warriors wage war with Warriors! Who will win? It's Tuloso-Midway against Victoria West.
Episode: S21 E5 | 27:53
Watch 27:00
Challenge!
VETERANS MEMORIAL VS. SINTON
Will the Eagles soar past the Pirates? It's Veterans Memorial against Sinton, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E4 | 27:00
Watch 27:37
Challenge!
ST. JOHN PAUL II VS. INGLESIDE
Centurions clash with Mustangs. It's St. John Paull II against Ingleside, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E3 | 27:37