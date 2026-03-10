All rights reserved. © 2026
Amanpour and Company

March 11, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8116 | 55m 53s

Lebanon's Minister of Justice reacts to the impact of the expansion of U.S. and Israel's war with Iran. Iranian political analyst Mostafa Daneshgar and history professor Maryam Alemzadeh discuss the system driving Iran's war strategy. Atlantic staff writer Vivian Salama analyzes Trump's actions in Iran and whether his strategy could spillover to Cuba.

Aired: 03/10/26
Extras
NOVA
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Episode One
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 7:54
PBS News Hour
Immigration crackdown sparks fear in people legally in U.S.
Minnesota immigration crackdown continues to spark fear among people in U.S. legally
Clip: S2026 E54 | 7:54
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
How Trump's SAVE Act would reshape voting in the U.S.
How Trump's SAVE Act would reshape voting and why critics are concerned
Clip: S2026 E54 | 6:00
Watch 5:38
PBS News Hour
How Ukraine is helping the U.S. defend against Iran's drones
How Ukraine is helping the U.S. defend against Iran's drone attacks
Clip: S2026 E54 | 5:38
Watch 3:25
PBS News Hour
Group turns line dancing into therapy for grief and trauma
Miami group turns line dancing into therapy for grief and trauma
Clip: S2026 E54 | 3:25
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E54 | 57:46
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
Iran targets ships in Strait of Hormuz, raising energy fears
Iran targets ships in Strait of Hormuz, raising global energy fears
Clip: S2026 E54 | 5:09
Watch 6:17
PBS News Hour
Can tapping into oil reserves help stabilize prices?
Can tapping into oil reserves help stabilize prices?
Clip: S2026 E54 | 6:17
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
March 10, 2026
General Joseph Votel; Jeremy Diamond; Lilian Tintori; Senator Andy Kim
Episode: S2026 E8115 | 55:52
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
March 9, 2026
Gideon Sa'ar; Kamal Kharazi; Jason Furman; Debbie Wei Mullin; Sarah LaFleur
Episode: S2026 E8114 | 55:21
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2026
Fred Pleitgen; Mehdi Mahmoudian; Dan Shapiro; David Frum
Episode: S2026 E8113 | 55:53
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2026
Frederik Pleitgen; Admiral Mike Mullen (Ret.); Scott Anderson; Abbas Milani; Noah Feldman
Episode: S2026 E8112 | 55:42
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2026
Chris Murphy; Turki al-Faisal; John Sawers
Episode: S2026 E8111 | 55:33
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
March 3, 2026
Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.); Nic Robertson; Amos Harel; Chrystia Freeland
Episode: S2026 E8110 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
March 2, 2026
Jon Finer; Ellie Geranmayeh; Col. Cedric Leighton; Stephen Fowler
Episode: S2026 E8109 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2028
Jay Inslee; Werner Herzog; Steve Boyes; David Brooks
Episode: S2026 E8108 | 55:52
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2026
Nate Soares; Morgan Neville; Dr. Jean Tang; Michael Hund
Episode: S2026 E8107 | 55:42
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 25, 2026
Gregg Nunziata, Susan Glasser, David Miliband, Bill McKibben
Episode: S2026 E8106 | 55:52