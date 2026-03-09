All rights reserved. © 2026
Amanpour and Company

March 10, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8115

Former CENTCOM Commander General Joseph Votel discusses Pres. Trump's strategy in the war in Iran. Jeremy Diamond reports from Israel. Venezuelan human rights activist Lilian Tintori explains what has played out since Maduro was removed from office in Venezuela. Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) says that Donald Trump is skirting the Constitution by going to war in Iran without Congressional approval.

Aired: 03/09/26
