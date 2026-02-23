February 24, 2026

Ukrainian journalist Nataliya Gumenyuk reports from Kyiv on the 4th anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. Military analyst Michael Kofman explains how Ukraine has endured the Russian army for 4 years. Craig Renaud and Juan Arradondo share the story of documentarian Brent Renaud, killed in a Russian ambush. Cognitive scientist Maya Shankar explains how we can find meaning in the tumult of change.