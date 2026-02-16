All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TO KEDT FOOD & WINE CLASSIC!
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

February 17, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8100 | 55m 46s

Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discusses the flurry of diplomacy around Ukraine and Iran happening in Geneva. Christiane sits down with U.K. PM Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about how a less predictable U.S. will mean for the future of Europe. David Holland warns about the impacts of climate change, fresh from an expedition in Antarctica.

Aired: 02/16/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 15:35
Nature
Project Shark | WILD HOPE
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
Special: 15:35
Watch 2:54
Nature
Unlikely Roommates: Frog Dad & Tiger Tarantula
Sharing a tree hole, two unlikely allies protect their families in very different ways.
Clip: S44 E9 | 2:54
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Preview: S44 E9 | 0:30
Watch 3:12
Nature
Pregnancy Jail? The Nesting Strategy of Hornbills
This isn’t a prison. It’s a carefully built nursery, sealed for protection.
Clip: S44 E9 | 3:12
Watch 1:47
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7 Scene
The members of Skeldale House prepare for the Darrowby Nativity play and Christmas dinner.
Clip: S6 E7 | 1:47
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7 Preview
James juggles running the village Nativity with a growing to-do list.
Preview: S6 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Rain Bombs Preview
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Preview: S53 E5 | 0:30
Watch 3:03
Nature
A Father Fish Starves to Protect His Young
This fish dad doesn’t eat for a month to protect his young.
Clip: S44 E8 | 3:03
Watch 3:05
Nature
Otter Mom Juggles Raising Triplets
Otter triplets are extremely rare, and raising them pushes a mother to her limits.
Clip: S44 E8 | 3:05
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
February 16, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Mark Rutte; Roberta Metsola; Roger Wicker; Jesús Armas; Margaret Hany
Episode: S2026 E8099 | 55:31
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
February 13, 2026
Ece Temelkuran; Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani; Tig Notaro; Megan Falley
Episode: S2026 E8098 | 55:28
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
February 12, 2026
Robert Kagan; Delroy Lindo; Chris Jennings
Episode: S2026 E8097 | 55:33
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 11, 2026
Jørgen Frydnes; Anders Fogh Rasmussen; Sarah Khaki; Mohammadreza Eyni; Scott Galloway
Episode: S2026 E8096 | 55:50
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
February 10, 2026
Hadi Ghaemi; Nic Robertson; Brian Mann; Maria Ressa
Episode: S2026 E8095 | 55:25
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 9, 2026
Kristie Lou Stout; Rush Doshi; Tom Tugendhat; Dara Massicot; Jake Sullivan
Episode: S2026 E8094 | 55:53
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2026
Volker Türk; Wagner Moura; Kleber Mendonça Filho; Jodi Kantor
Episode: S2026 E8093 | 55:49
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2026
Richard Hasen; Michelle Nunn; Max Colchester
Episode: S2026 E8092 | 55:43
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 4, 2026
Carlos Fernandez de Cossio; Amos Harel; Kay Bailey Hutchison
Episode: S2026 E8091 | 55:54
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
February 3, 2026
Rose Gottemoeller; Jomana Karadsheh; Julie K. Brown; Elliot Williams
Episode: S2026 E8090 | 55:21