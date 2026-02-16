February 17, 2026

Extras
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
Sharing a tree hole, two unlikely allies protect their families in very different ways.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
This isn’t a prison. It’s a carefully built nursery, sealed for protection.
The members of Skeldale House prepare for the Darrowby Nativity play and Christmas dinner.
James juggles running the village Nativity with a growing to-do list.
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
This fish dad doesn’t eat for a month to protect his young.
Otter triplets are extremely rare, and raising them pushes a mother to her limits.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2026
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Volodymyr Zelensky; Mark Rutte; Roberta Metsola; Roger Wicker; Jesús Armas; Margaret Hany
Ece Temelkuran; Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani; Tig Notaro; Megan Falley
Robert Kagan; Delroy Lindo; Chris Jennings
Jørgen Frydnes; Anders Fogh Rasmussen; Sarah Khaki; Mohammadreza Eyni; Scott Galloway
Hadi Ghaemi; Nic Robertson; Brian Mann; Maria Ressa
Kristie Lou Stout; Rush Doshi; Tom Tugendhat; Dara Massicot; Jake Sullivan
Volker Türk; Wagner Moura; Kleber Mendonça Filho; Jodi Kantor
Richard Hasen; Michelle Nunn; Max Colchester
Carlos Fernandez de Cossio; Amos Harel; Kay Bailey Hutchison
Rose Gottemoeller; Jomana Karadsheh; Julie K. Brown; Elliot Williams