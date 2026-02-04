February 5, 2026

Extras
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Siegfried and Tristan prepare to pay a visit to a monosyllabic farmer and his horse.
VJ Day is announced and Mrs. Hall helps plan the celebrations. Tristan leans on his brother.
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Cichlid parents must learn to work together to protect their young.
This frog dad goes to extreme heights to find the safest home for his tadpoles.
Amanpour and Company Season 2026
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Carlos Fernandez de Cossio; Amos Harel; Kay Bailey Hutchison
Rose Gottemoeller; Jomana Karadsheh; Julie K. Brown; Elliot Williams
Abbas Milani; Michael J. Bustamante; Charles Duhigg
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Vice Admiral Kevin Donegan; Karim Sadjadpour; David Borenstein; Stephen Vladeck
Kevin Liptak; Brian A. Nichols; Milo Rau; Joseph Cox
Michael Ignatieff; Frederik Pleitgen; Ben Wedeman; Tamara Kotevska; Thomas Friedman
Medaria Arradondo; David Bier; Jeremy Diamond; Lee Bollinger
Marty Baron; Mahmood Mamdani; Paul Salopek
Helle Thorning-Schmidt; Siamak Namazi; A. Rob Hirschfeld