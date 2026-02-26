All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amanpour and Company

February 27, 2028

Season 2026 Episode 8108

Fmr. Democratic Governor of Washington Jay Inslee discusses Pres. Trump's climate rollbacks. Director Werner Herzog discusses his new project "Ghost Elephants" alongside conservation biologist Steve Boyes. Longtime New York Times Opinion columnist David Brooks discusses his departure from the paper and what's next for the writer at The Atlantic.

Aired: 02/26/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 2:59
Nature
How This Crab Mom Fights With Living Weapons
A boxer crab mother relies on living anemones for defense.
Clip: S44 E10 | 2:59
Watch 3:17
Nature
Spider Mother Devoured by Children
This spider mother provides one last meal for her brood: herself.
Clip: S44 E10 | 3:17
Watch 15:35
Nature
Project Shark | WILD HOPE
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
Special: 15:35
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
David Brooks: “I've Got One More 10-Year Chapter in My Career, Probably”
Longtime New York Times Opinion columnist David Brooks discusses his departure from the paper.
Clip: S2026 E8108 | 17:56
Watch 4:04
PBS News Hour
U.S.-Iran talks end without deal, mediator reports progress
No deal reached as U.S.-Iran talks conclude, but mediator says progress made
Clip: S2026 E45 | 4:04
Watch 7:31
PBS News Hour
Mideast experts on U.S.-Iran talks and potential for war
Mideast experts on U.S.-Iran negotiations and potential for war
Clip: S2026 E45 | 7:31
Watch 8:24
PBS News Hour
Whistleblower warns ICE has slashed training for recruits
Whistleblower warns ICE has slashed training for recruits
Clip: S2026 E45 | 8:24
Watch 6:24
PBS News Hour
What happened during Hillary Clinton's deposition on Epstein
What happened during Hillary Clinton's closed-door deposition on Jeffrey Epstein
Clip: S2026 E45 | 6:24
Watch 6:12
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 2 U.S. citizens involved in Cuba boat shooting
News Wrap: 2 involved in Cuba speedboat shooting were U.S. citizens, official says
Clip: S2026 E45 | 6:12
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2026
Nate Soares; Morgan Neville; Dr. Jean Tang; Michael Hund
Episode: S2026 E8107 | 55:42
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 25, 2026
Gregg Nunziata, Susan Glasser, David Miliband, Bill McKibben
Episode: S2026 E8106 | 55:52
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
February 24, 2026
Nataliya Gumenyuk; Michael Kofman; Craig Renaud; Juan Arradondo; Maya Shankar
Episode: S2026 E8105 | 55:55
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 23, 2026
Viri Rios; Max Foster; Natasha Sarin; Vali Nasr; Wynton Marsalis
Episode: S2026 E8104 | 55:50
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
February 20, 2026
Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza
Episode: S2026 E8103 | 55:48
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 19, 2026
Emily Maitlis; Rafael Grossi; Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin; A'Lelia Bundles
Episode: S2026 E8102 | 55:43
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 18, 2026
Barham Salih; Joachim Trier; Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Jon Meacham
Episode: S2026 E8101 | 55:54
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 17, 2026
Wendy Sherman; Keir Starmer; Ursula von der Leyen; David Holland
Episode: S2026 E8100 | 55:46
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
February 16, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Mark Rutte; Roberta Metsola; Roger Wicker; Jesús Armas; Margaret Hany
Episode: S2026 E8099 | 55:31
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
February 13, 2026
Ece Temelkuran; Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani; Tig Notaro; Megan Falley
Episode: S2026 E8098 | 55:28