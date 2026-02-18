All rights reserved. © 2026
Amanpour and Company

February 19, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8102 | 55m 43s

Andrew interviewer Emily Maitlis reacts to the news of the fmr. Prince's arrest. IAEA President Rafael Grossi discusses the threat of a U.S. strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin urges people to speak out against injustice. Journalist A'Lelia Bundles reflects on the late Rev. Jesse Jackson's memory.

Aired: 02/18/26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 18, 2026
Barham Salih; Joachim Trier; Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Jon Meacham
Episode: S2026 E8101 | 55:54
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 17, 2026
Wendy Sherman; Keir Starmer; Ursula von der Leyen; David Holland
Episode: S2026 E8100 | 55:46
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
February 16, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Mark Rutte; Roberta Metsola; Roger Wicker; Jesús Armas; Margaret Hany
Episode: S2026 E8099 | 55:31
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
February 13, 2026
Ece Temelkuran; Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani; Tig Notaro; Megan Falley
Episode: S2026 E8098 | 55:28
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
February 12, 2026
Robert Kagan; Delroy Lindo; Chris Jennings
Episode: S2026 E8097 | 55:33
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 11, 2026
Jørgen Frydnes; Anders Fogh Rasmussen; Sarah Khaki; Mohammadreza Eyni; Scott Galloway
Episode: S2026 E8096 | 55:50
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
February 10, 2026
Hadi Ghaemi; Nic Robertson; Brian Mann; Maria Ressa
Episode: S2026 E8095 | 55:25
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 9, 2026
Kristie Lou Stout; Rush Doshi; Tom Tugendhat; Dara Massicot; Jake Sullivan
Episode: S2026 E8094 | 55:53
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2026
Volker Türk; Wagner Moura; Kleber Mendonça Filho; Jodi Kantor
Episode: S2026 E8093 | 55:49
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2026
Richard Hasen; Michelle Nunn; Max Colchester
Episode: S2026 E8092 | 55:43