Amanpour and Company

February 6, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8093 | 55m 49s

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk describes the violence he witnessed in Sudan and discusses other conflicts happening around the world. Actor Wagner Moura and director Kleber Mendonça Filho discuss their Oscar-nominated non-English film "The Secret Agent." NYT reporter Jodi Kantor reveals what the Supreme Court has been doing to make the Court "even more secretive."

Aired: 02/05/26
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2026
Richard Hasen; Michelle Nunn; Max Colchester
Episode: S2026 E8092 | 55:43
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 4, 2026
Carlos Fernandez de Cossio; Amos Harel; Kay Bailey Hutchison
Episode: S2026 E8091 | 55:54
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
February 3, 2026
Rose Gottemoeller; Jomana Karadsheh; Julie K. Brown; Elliot Williams
Episode: S2026 E8090 | 55:21
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2026
Abbas Milani; Michael J. Bustamante; Charles Duhigg
Episode: S2026 E8089 | 55:54
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2026
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Episode: S2026 E8088 | 55:50
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2026
Vice Admiral Kevin Donegan; Karim Sadjadpour; David Borenstein; Stephen Vladeck
Episode: S2026 E8087 | 55:53
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 28, 2026
Kevin Liptak; Brian A. Nichols; Milo Rau; Joseph Cox
Episode: S2026 E8086 | 55:45
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 27, 2026
Michael Ignatieff; Frederik Pleitgen; Ben Wedeman; Tamara Kotevska; Thomas Friedman
Episode: S2026 E8085 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
January 26, 2026
Medaria Arradondo; David Bier; Jeremy Diamond; Lee Bollinger
Episode: S2026 E8084 | 55:20
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2026
Marty Baron; Mahmood Mamdani; Paul Salopek
Episode: S2026 E8083 | 55:53