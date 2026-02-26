All rights reserved. © 2026
Amanpour and Company

March 2, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8109 | 55m 55s

Fmr. Principal Dep. National Security Adviser Jon Finer weighs in on the US-Israel strikes on Iran that killed Ayatollah Khamenei. Ellie Geranmayeh from the European Council on Foreign Relations on how Europe may respond. Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton explains the military logistics of the operation. Reporter Stephen Fowler found discrepancies in the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files.

Aired: 03/01/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 2:59
Nature
How This Crab Mom Fights With Living Weapons
A boxer crab mother relies on living anemones for defense.
Clip: S44 E10 | 2:59
Watch 3:17
Nature
Spider Mother Devoured by Children
This spider mother provides one last meal for her brood: herself.
Clip: S44 E10 | 3:17
Watch 15:35
Nature
Project Shark | WILD HOPE
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
Special: 15:35
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E47 | 57:46
Watch 9:19
PBS News Hour
Iran expands attacks, U.S. urges Americans to leave Mideast
As Iran expands retaliatory attacks, U.S. urges Americans to leave Middle East
Clip: S2026 E47 | 9:19
Watch 4:38
PBS News Hour
Trump leaves door open for ground troops in Iran
Trump leaves door open for ground troops in Iran
Clip: S2026 E47 | 4:38
Watch 4:10
PBS News Hour
Reporter in Tehran describes tense and volatile conditions
On the ground in Tehran, reporter describes tense and volatile conditions
Clip: S2026 E47 | 4:10
Watch 7:17
PBS News Hour
How the war in Iran is impacting global energy markets
How the war in Iran is impacting global energy markets
Clip: S2026 E47 | 7:17
Watch 4:04
PBS News Hour
Hezbollah and Israel reignite conflict after Iran strikes
Hezbollah and Israel reignite conflict in Lebanon after Iran strikes
Clip: S2026 E47 | 4:04
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2028
Jay Inslee; Werner Herzog; Steve Boyes; David Brooks
Episode: S2026 E8108 | 55:52
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2026
Nate Soares; Morgan Neville; Dr. Jean Tang; Michael Hund
Episode: S2026 E8107 | 55:42
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 25, 2026
Gregg Nunziata, Susan Glasser, David Miliband, Bill McKibben
Episode: S2026 E8106 | 55:52
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
February 24, 2026
Nataliya Gumenyuk; Michael Kofman; Craig Renaud; Juan Arradondo; Maya Shankar
Episode: S2026 E8105 | 55:55
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 23, 2026
Viri Rios; Max Foster; Natasha Sarin; Vali Nasr; Wynton Marsalis
Episode: S2026 E8104 | 55:50
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
February 20, 2026
Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza
Episode: S2026 E8103 | 55:48
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 19, 2026
Emily Maitlis; Rafael Grossi; Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin; A'Lelia Bundles
Episode: S2026 E8102 | 55:43
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 18, 2026
Barham Salih; Joachim Trier; Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Jon Meacham
Episode: S2026 E8101 | 55:54
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 17, 2026
Wendy Sherman; Keir Starmer; Ursula von der Leyen; David Holland
Episode: S2026 E8100 | 55:46
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
February 16, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Mark Rutte; Roberta Metsola; Roger Wicker; Jesús Armas; Margaret Hany
Episode: S2026 E8099 | 55:31