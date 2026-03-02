All rights reserved. © 2026
Amanpour and Company

March 3, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8110 | 55m 50s

Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.) reacts to the widening war in the Middle East. Correspondent Nic Robertson brings us the latest updates from the region. Haaretz's defense analyst Amos Harel discusses the conflicting justifications for the war in Iran. Fmr. Canadian Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland argues how this is all part of a wider collapse of the global rules-based order.

Aired: 03/02/26
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
March 2, 2026
Jon Finer; Ellie Geranmayeh; Col. Cedric Leighton; Stephen Fowler
Episode: S2026 E8109 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2028
Jay Inslee; Werner Herzog; Steve Boyes; David Brooks
Episode: S2026 E8108 | 55:52
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2026
Nate Soares; Morgan Neville; Dr. Jean Tang; Michael Hund
Episode: S2026 E8107 | 55:42
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 25, 2026
Gregg Nunziata, Susan Glasser, David Miliband, Bill McKibben
Episode: S2026 E8106 | 55:52
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
February 24, 2026
Nataliya Gumenyuk; Michael Kofman; Craig Renaud; Juan Arradondo; Maya Shankar
Episode: S2026 E8105 | 55:55
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 23, 2026
Viri Rios; Max Foster; Natasha Sarin; Vali Nasr; Wynton Marsalis
Episode: S2026 E8104 | 55:50
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
February 20, 2026
Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza
Episode: S2026 E8103 | 55:48
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 19, 2026
Emily Maitlis; Rafael Grossi; Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin; A'Lelia Bundles
Episode: S2026 E8102 | 55:43
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 18, 2026
Barham Salih; Joachim Trier; Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Jon Meacham
Episode: S2026 E8101 | 55:54
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 17, 2026
Wendy Sherman; Keir Starmer; Ursula von der Leyen; David Holland
Episode: S2026 E8100 | 55:46