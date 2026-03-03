All rights reserved. © 2026
PBS News Hour

March 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 48 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, the U.S. escalates attacks on Iran as Americans scramble to evacuate from the region. We speak with the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, and with President Trump's former national security advisor, John Bolton. Plus, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem faces congressional scrutiny over the killing of two American citizens by immigration agents.

Aired: 03/02/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10
Watch 2:59
Nature
How This Crab Mom Fights With Living Weapons
A boxer crab mother relies on living anemones for defense.
Clip: S44 E10
Watch 3:17
Nature
Spider Mother Devoured by Children
This spider mother provides one last meal for her brood: herself.
Clip: S44 E10
Watch 3:36
Nature
Parenthood Diaries: Behind the Scenes
Go behind the scenes of our miniseries "Parenthood."
Clip: S44 E10
Watch 15:35
Nature
Project Shark | WILD HOPE
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
Special: 15:35
Watch 4:10
PBS News Hour
Reporter in Tehran describes tense and volatile conditions
On the ground in Tehran, reporter describes tense and volatile conditions
Clip: S2026 E47
Watch 9:19
PBS News Hour
Iran expands attacks, U.S. urges Americans to leave Mideast
As Iran expands retaliatory attacks, U.S. urges Americans to leave Middle East
Clip: S2026 E47
Watch 4:38
PBS News Hour
Trump leaves door open for ground troops in Iran
Trump leaves door open for ground troops in Iran
Clip: S2026 E47
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E47
Watch 4:54
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: FBI says Texas shooting could be terrorism
News Wrap: FBI investigating Texas shooting as potential act of terrorism
Clip: S2026 E47
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E47
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E44
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E43
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E42
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E41
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E40
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E39
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E38