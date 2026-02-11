All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TO KEDT FOOD & WINE CLASSIC!
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

February 12, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8097 | 55m 33s

Atlantic writer Robert Kagan takes a look at America's impact on the global world order as of late. Delroy Lindo discusses his role in the Oscar-nominated thriller "Sinners." Chris Jennings explains how the siege at Ruby Ridge was a precursor to the populism and conspiracism we see in the U.S. today.

Aired: 02/11/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Preview: S44 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7 Preview
James juggles running the village Nativity with a growing to-do list.
Preview: S6 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:47
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7 Scene
The members of Skeldale House prepare for the Darrowby Nativity play and Christmas dinner.
Clip: S6 E7 | 1:47
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Oceans"
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Preview: S44 E8 | 0:30
Watch 3:05
Nature
Otter Mom Juggles Raising Triplets
Otter triplets are extremely rare, and raising them pushes a mother to her limits.
Clip: S44 E8 | 3:05
Watch 3:03
Nature
Why This Fish Dad Fasts for a Month
This fish dad doesn’t eat for a month to protect his young.
Clip: S44 E8 | 3:03
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Rain Bombs Preview
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Preview: S53 E5 | 0:30
Watch 3:08
Nature
Octopus Mother Propels Her Young to Freedom
For an octopus mother, mating marks the beginning of the end.
Clip: S44 E8 | 3:08
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6 Preview
VJ Day is announced and Mrs. Hall helps plan the celebrations. Tristan leans on his brother.
Preview: S6 E6 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 11, 2026
Jørgen Frydnes; Anders Fogh Rasmussen; Sarah Khaki; Mohammadreza Eyni; Scott Galloway
Episode: S2026 E8096 | 55:50
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
February 10, 2026
Hadi Ghaemi; Nic Robertson; Brian Mann; Maria Ressa
Episode: S2026 E8095 | 55:25
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 9, 2026
Kristie Lou Stout; Rush Doshi; Tom Tugendhat; Dara Massicot; Jake Sullivan
Episode: S2026 E8094 | 55:53
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2026
Volker Türk; Wagner Moura; Kleber Mendonça Filho; Jodi Kantor
Episode: S2026 E8093 | 55:49
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2026
Richard Hasen; Michelle Nunn; Max Colchester
Episode: S2026 E8092 | 55:43
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 4, 2026
Carlos Fernandez de Cossio; Amos Harel; Kay Bailey Hutchison
Episode: S2026 E8091 | 55:54
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
February 3, 2026
Rose Gottemoeller; Jomana Karadsheh; Julie K. Brown; Elliot Williams
Episode: S2026 E8090 | 55:21
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2026
Abbas Milani; Michael J. Bustamante; Charles Duhigg
Episode: S2026 E8089 | 55:54
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2026
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Episode: S2026 E8088 | 55:50
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2026
Vice Admiral Kevin Donegan; Karim Sadjadpour; David Borenstein; Stephen Vladeck
Episode: S2026 E8087 | 55:53