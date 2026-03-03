All rights reserved. © 2026
Amanpour and Company

March 4, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8111 | 55m 33s

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) sits on the Foreign Relations Committee and joins the show ahead of the Senate vote to authorize the war with Iran. Former Saudi intelligence chief Turki al-Faisal discusses the impact the war is having on several surrounding nations in the Middle East and what their response may be. Former MI6 Chief John Sawers describes the reaction of America's European allies.

Aired: 03/03/26
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 2:59
Nature
How This Crab Mom Fights With Living Weapons
A boxer crab mother relies on living anemones for defense.
Clip: S44 E10 | 2:59
Watch 3:17
Nature
Spider Mother Devoured by Children
This spider mother provides one last meal for her brood: herself.
Clip: S44 E10 | 3:17
Watch 3:36
Nature
Parenthood Diaries: Behind the Scenes
Go behind the scenes of our miniseries "Parenthood."
Clip: S44 E10 | 3:36
Watch 3:15
PBS News Hour
Maryland family works to preserve 100-year-old farm
Environmental justice advocate works to preserve her family's 100-year-old farm
Clip: S2026 E49 | 3:15
Watch 3:22
PBS News Hour
Residents flee Tehran as agency says death toll tops 1,000
Residents flee Iran's capital as agency says death toll in Tehran tops 1,000
Clip: S2026 E49 | 3:22
Watch 7:32
PBS News Hour
Britt says Trump has authority to 'finish the job' in Iran
Sen. Katie Britt says Trump has the authority to 'finish the job' in Iran
Clip: S2026 E49 | 7:32
Watch 7:19
PBS News Hour
U.S. to strike deeper in Iran, saying war 'only just begun'
U.S. says it will strike deeper into Iran, saying war has 'only just begun'
Clip: S2026 E49 | 7:19
Watch 5:16
PBS News Hour
Lebanese civilians caught up in Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Lebanese government and civilians caught in middle of renewed Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Clip: S2026 E49 | 5:16
Watch 4:35
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: House committee subpoenas Bondi over Epstein
News Wrap: House committee subpoenas Bondi over Epstein files
Clip: S2026 E49 | 4:35
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
March 3, 2026
Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.); Nic Robertson; Amos Harel; Chrystia Freeland
Episode: S2026 E8110 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
March 2, 2026
Jon Finer; Ellie Geranmayeh; Col. Cedric Leighton; Stephen Fowler
Episode: S2026 E8109 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2028
Jay Inslee; Werner Herzog; Steve Boyes; David Brooks
Episode: S2026 E8108 | 55:52
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2026
Nate Soares; Morgan Neville; Dr. Jean Tang; Michael Hund
Episode: S2026 E8107 | 55:42
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 25, 2026
Gregg Nunziata, Susan Glasser, David Miliband, Bill McKibben
Episode: S2026 E8106 | 55:52
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
February 24, 2026
Nataliya Gumenyuk; Michael Kofman; Craig Renaud; Juan Arradondo; Maya Shankar
Episode: S2026 E8105 | 55:55
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 23, 2026
Viri Rios; Max Foster; Natasha Sarin; Vali Nasr; Wynton Marsalis
Episode: S2026 E8104 | 55:50
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
February 20, 2026
Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza
Episode: S2026 E8103 | 55:48
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 19, 2026
Emily Maitlis; Rafael Grossi; Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin; A'Lelia Bundles
Episode: S2026 E8102 | 55:43
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 18, 2026
Barham Salih; Joachim Trier; Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Jon Meacham
Episode: S2026 E8101 | 55:54