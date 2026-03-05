Extras
David Frum discusses the war in Iran and its impact at home.
March 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Iranian Americans express hope and fear about what comes next
Iranian drone, missile attacks on Gulf nations risk pulling more countries into war
As U.S.-Israeli strikes intensify, Iran says it's no longer looking to negotiate
John Kirby on concerns about Iran's future after the war
Israelis take shelter as Iran and Hezbollah launch attacks: 'Here, the wars don't end'
Trump fires Noem amid controversies over her leadership at DHS
Lloyd Blankfein on his memoir 'Streetwise' and broader economic concerns
News Wrap: More than 20 states sue Trump over planned 15% global tariff
