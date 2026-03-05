All rights reserved. © 2026
Amanpour and Company

March 6, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8113 | 55m 53s

Correspondent Fred Pleitgen reports from inside Iran. Iranian human rights activist Mehdi Mahmoudian discusses his hope for the future of Iranian leadership. Former US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro talks about the expansion of the war and Russia's involvement. The Atlantic's David Frum explains why he fears that this war abroad could erode American civil liberties at home.

Aired: 03/05/26
Watch 17:28
Amanpour and Company
David Frum: Iran War Is Based on Trump's Whim
David Frum discusses the war in Iran and its impact at home.
Clip: S2026 E8113 | 17:28
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E51 | 57:46
Watch 5:47
PBS News Hour
Iranian Americans express hope, fear about what comes next
Iranian Americans express hope and fear about what comes next
Clip: S2026 E50 | 5:47
Watch 3:33
PBS News Hour
Iranian strikes on Gulf nations risk pulling more into war
Iranian drone, missile attacks on Gulf nations risk pulling more countries into war
Clip: S2026 E50 | 3:33
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
U.S. and Israel widen strikes on Iran's infrastructure
As U.S.-Israeli strikes intensify, Iran says it's no longer looking to negotiate
Clip: S2026 E50 | 5:09
Watch 6:57
PBS News Hour
John Kirby on concerns about Iran's future after the war
John Kirby on concerns about Iran's future after the war
Clip: S2026 E50 | 6:57
Watch 5:50
PBS News Hour
Israelis take shelter as Iran and Hezbollah launch attacks
Israelis take shelter as Iran and Hezbollah launch attacks: 'Here, the wars don't end'
Clip: S2026 E50 | 5:50
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
Trump fires Noem amid controversies over DHS leadership
Trump fires Noem amid controversies over her leadership at DHS
Clip: S2026 E50 | 4:58
Watch 8:04
PBS News Hour
Lloyd Blankfein on his memoir and broader economic concerns
Lloyd Blankfein on his memoir 'Streetwise' and broader economic concerns
Clip: S2026 E50 | 8:04
Watch 4:40
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: States sue Trump over planned 15% global tariff
News Wrap: More than 20 states sue Trump over planned 15% global tariff
Clip: S2026 E50 | 4:40
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2026
Frederik Pleitgen; Admiral Mike Mullen (Ret.); Scott Anderson; Abbas Milani; Noah Feldman
Episode: S2026 E8112 | 55:42
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2026
Chris Murphy; Turki al-Faisal; John Sawers
Episode: S2026 E8111 | 55:33
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
March 3, 2026
Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.); Nic Robertson; Amos Harel; Chrystia Freeland
Episode: S2026 E8110 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
March 2, 2026
Jon Finer; Ellie Geranmayeh; Col. Cedric Leighton; Stephen Fowler
Episode: S2026 E8109 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2028
Jay Inslee; Werner Herzog; Steve Boyes; David Brooks
Episode: S2026 E8108 | 55:52
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2026
Nate Soares; Morgan Neville; Dr. Jean Tang; Michael Hund
Episode: S2026 E8107 | 55:42
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 25, 2026
Gregg Nunziata, Susan Glasser, David Miliband, Bill McKibben
Episode: S2026 E8106 | 55:52
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
February 24, 2026
Nataliya Gumenyuk; Michael Kofman; Craig Renaud; Juan Arradondo; Maya Shankar
Episode: S2026 E8105 | 55:55
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 23, 2026
Viri Rios; Max Foster; Natasha Sarin; Vali Nasr; Wynton Marsalis
Episode: S2026 E8104 | 55:50
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
February 20, 2026
Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza
Episode: S2026 E8103 | 55:48