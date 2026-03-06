All rights reserved. © 2026
PBS News Hour

March 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 51 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, President Trump demands "unconditional surrender" from Iran while Israel ramps up its strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The U.S. shows signs of a strained economy that's now facing even more uncertainty from the war with Iran. Plus, Americans who found themselves stranded abroad when the war started share their struggle trying to return to the U.S.

Aired: 03/05/26 | Expires: 04/05/26
