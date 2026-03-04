All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

March 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 49 | 57m 46s

March 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 03/03/26 | Expires: 04/03/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 2:59
Nature
How This Crab Mom Fights With Living Weapons
A boxer crab mother relies on living anemones for defense.
Clip: S44 E10 | 2:59
Watch 3:17
Nature
Spider Mother Devoured by Children
This spider mother provides one last meal for her brood: herself.
Clip: S44 E10 | 3:17
Watch 3:36
Nature
Parenthood Diaries: Behind the Scenes
Go behind the scenes of our miniseries "Parenthood."
Clip: S44 E10 | 3:36
Watch 3:36
PBS News Hour
Tehran faces 4th day of strikes from U.S.-Israeli forces
Tehran endures 4th day of intense bombardment from U.S.-Israeli forces
Clip: S2026 E48 | 3:36
Watch 5:15
PBS News Hour
Trump pushes back at conservatives critical of Iran war
Trump pushes back at conservative voices critical of Iran war
Clip: S2026 E48 | 5:15
Watch 6:04
PBS News Hour
Iran hits American diplomatic targets in Middle East
As U.S. escalates attacks, Iran hits American diplomatic targets in Middle East
Clip: S2026 E48 | 6:04
Watch 6:59
PBS News Hour
Bolton says Iran war critical for stability in Middle East
Bolton says Iran war justified and critical for 'peace and stability' in Middle East
Clip: S2026 E48 | 6:59
Watch 6:50
PBS News Hour
'This is a war of choice’ by Trump, Sen. Warner says
'This is a war of choice' by Trump and Netanyahu, Sen. Warner says after Iran briefing
Clip: S2026 E48 | 6:50
Watch 6:44
PBS News Hour
Delroy Lindo on his Oscar-nominated performance in 'Sinners'
Delroy Lindo on the cultural impact of 'Sinners' and his Oscar-nominated performance
Clip: S2026 E48 | 6:44
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS News Hour Season 2026
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E48 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E47 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E46 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E45 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E44 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E43 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E42 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E41 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E40 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E39 | 57:46