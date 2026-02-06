All rights reserved. © 2026
Amanpour and Company

February 9, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8094 | 55m 53s

Correspondent Kristie Lou Stout brings us a special report on activist Jimmy Lai from Hong Kong. Rush Doshi joins to discuss Lai's 20-year jail sentence. Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat discusses the sentence's impact on the U.K. and the latest fallout from the Epstein files. Dara Massicot unpacks the latest Ukraine peace talks. Jake Sullivan discusses how the U.S. can keep up in the race for AI.

Aired: 02/08/26
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2026
Volker Türk; Wagner Moura; Kleber Mendonça Filho; Jodi Kantor
Episode: S2026 E8093 | 55:49
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2026
Richard Hasen; Michelle Nunn; Max Colchester
Episode: S2026 E8092 | 55:43
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 4, 2026
Carlos Fernandez de Cossio; Amos Harel; Kay Bailey Hutchison
Episode: S2026 E8091 | 55:54
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
February 3, 2026
Rose Gottemoeller; Jomana Karadsheh; Julie K. Brown; Elliot Williams
Episode: S2026 E8090 | 55:21
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2026
Abbas Milani; Michael J. Bustamante; Charles Duhigg
Episode: S2026 E8089 | 55:54
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2026
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Episode: S2026 E8088 | 55:50
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2026
Vice Admiral Kevin Donegan; Karim Sadjadpour; David Borenstein; Stephen Vladeck
Episode: S2026 E8087 | 55:53
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 28, 2026
Kevin Liptak; Brian A. Nichols; Milo Rau; Joseph Cox
Episode: S2026 E8086 | 55:45
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 27, 2026
Michael Ignatieff; Frederik Pleitgen; Ben Wedeman; Tamara Kotevska; Thomas Friedman
Episode: S2026 E8085 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
January 26, 2026
Medaria Arradondo; David Bier; Jeremy Diamond; Lee Bollinger
Episode: S2026 E8084 | 55:20