All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

March 30, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8129 | 55m 48s

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta discusses whether there can be a diplomatic solution to the Iran war. The New Yorker's Jon Lee Anderson on the latest out of Cuba as Donald Trump allows a Russian oil tanker through the blockade. Susan MacManus analyzes what recent Democratic victories might mean for the U.S. midterm elections.

Aired: 03/29/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
The story of legendary tigers of India told by a man who’s devoted his life to keeping them alive.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E67 | 57:46
Watch 8:34
PBS News Hour
Rising colorectal cancer rates prompt new awareness push
Rising colorectal cancer rates in younger adults prompt new awareness push
Clip: S2026 E67 | 8:34
Watch 10:22
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on 'No Kings' protests turnout
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on turnout for 'No Kings' protests
Clip: S2026 E67 | 10:22
Watch 9:05
PBS News Hour
How next-gen nuclear could help meet energy demands
How next-gen nuclear could help meet energy demands – and the risks involved
Clip: S2026 E67 | 9:05
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2026
Bill McKibben; Hamidreza Mohammadi; Chuck Klosterman
Episode: S2026 E8128 | 55:28
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2026
Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro; Tom Fletcher; Yassamin Ansari; Kim Ghattas
Episode: S2026 E8127 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 25, 2026
Espen Barth Eide; Husam Zomlot; Robert Pape
Episode: S2026 E8126 | 55:43
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2026
Mehran Kamrava; Karen E. Young; Mark Entwistle; Jason Furman
Episode: S2026 E8125 | 55:55
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
March 23, 2026
Marc Short; Wolfgang Ischinger; Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor
Episode: S2026 E8124 | 55:23
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2026
Nicholas Burns; Wes J. Bryant; Michael Lynton; Joshua Steiner
Episode: S2026 E8123 | 55:36
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 19, 2026
Chuck Hagel; Ali Vaez; Sam Adler-Bell
Episode: S2026 E8122 | 55:43
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
March 17, 2026
Jomana Karadsheh; Karim Sadjadpour; Fawzia Koofi; Patrick Oppmann; Heidy Khlaaf
Episode: S2026 E8120 | 55:28
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
March 18, 2026
Naftali Bennett; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Edward Fishman
Episode: S2026 E8121 | 55:28
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
March 16, 2026
Richard Shirreff; Mohamed El-Erian; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Kenneth Vogel
Episode: S2026 E8119 | 55:39