2026 KEDT Classic Brew

Get ready for a good time! Our 30th annual KEDT Classic Brew is happening Thursday, September, 17 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History!

Join us for an all-inclusive beer tasting with over 150 domestic and imported brews! It's a great time to catch up with your friends, relax, enjoy some craft beer, good food, and live music — all while supporting your community-owned station KEDT!

Keep checking back! Tickets and more details will be available on our website soon!