2026 KEDT Classic Brew
Get ready for a good time! Our 30th annual KEDT Classic Brew is happening Thursday, September, 17 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History!
Join us for an all-inclusive beer tasting with over 150 domestic and imported brews! It's a great time to catch up with your friends, relax, enjoy some craft beer, good food, and live music — all while supporting your community-owned station KEDT!
Keep checking back! Tickets and more details will be available on our website soon!
Last time at KEDT Classic Brew:
1 of 10 — Past Classic Brew Fun/Tappers Table 15 Nueces Brewing 2.jpg
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2 of 10 — Past Classic Brew Fun/Funny Water Beer Table.jpg
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6 of 10 — Past Classic Brew Fun/Del Mar College 9.jpg
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7 of 10 — Past Classic Brew Fun/Don Gusto 4.jpg
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9 of 10 — Past Classic Brew Fun/Tappers Table 13 Beach Ball 1.jpg
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10 of 10 — Past Classic Brew Fun/Table 12.jpg
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