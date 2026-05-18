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Nature

NATURE - Season 45

Season 45 | 8m 32s

Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS, starting in October 2026.

Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, The Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Sandra Atlas Bass, George D. Smith Fund, Inc., Dr. Coralyn W. Whitney Program Fund for Science and Nature, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Paul H. Klingenstein and Kathleen R. Bole, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Paul L. Tilley and Family, Kitty Hawks and Larry Lederman, and by Viewers Like You.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E102 | 57:46
Watch 8:56
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's grip on GOP primaries
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's power in pushing out 'disloyal' Republicans
Clip: S2026 E102 | 8:56
Watch 7:05
PBS News Hour
Doctor who survived Ebola shares concerns about new outbreak
Doctor who survived Ebola shares concerns about latest outbreak in Central Africa
Clip: S2026 E102 | 7:05
Watch 9:26
PBS News Hour
Bengali Muslims face persecution and displacement in India
Bengali Muslims in India face persecution and displacement amid citizenship disputes
Clip: S2026 E102 | 9:26
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
Jury throws out Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman
Jury throws out Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman
Clip: S2026 E102 | 5:54
Watch 4:32
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump says he called off planned strike on Iran
News Wrap: Trump says he called off strike on Iran planned for Tuesday
Clip: S2026 E102 | 4:32
Watch 10:01
PBS News Hour
'There's an obsession there,' Comey says of Trump
'There's an obsession there,' Comey says of Trump after 2nd indictment
Clip: S2026 E102 | 10:01
Watch 1:55
PBS News Hour
Teenage gunmen open fire on Islamic center, police say
Teenage gunmen open fire on Islamic Center of San Diego, police say
Clip: S2026 E102 | 1:55
Watch 4:34
PBS News Hour
DOJ says $1.8B fund could compensate 'targeted' Trump allies
DOJ creates $1.8 billion fund that could compensate 'targeted' Trump allies
Clip: S2026 E102 | 4:34
Watch 18:41
Amanpour and Company
New PBS Doc on the Legacy of W.E.B. Du Bois, an Intellectual Giant of His Era
Rita Coburn discusses her new documentary “W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause.”
Clip: S2026 E8164 | 18:41
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Episode: S44 E12 | 53:33
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Episode: S44 E5 | 53:24
Watch 53:38
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Episode: S44 E4 | 53:38