Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
The resurgence of the dance hall. A cattle company reinvents a ranch-to-retail model.
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the ultimate barbecue ranking.
Yaupon tea and drinking chocolates are steeped in history. Texas wine seeks vindication.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Arthur Season 26
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Arthur Season 25
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Arthur Season 24
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Arthur Season 23
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Arthur Season 22
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Arthur Season 21
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Arthur Season 20
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Arthur Season 19
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Arthur Season 18
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Arthur Season 17
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Arthur Season 16
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Arthur Season 15
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Arthur Season 14
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Arthur Season 13
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Arthur Season 12
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Arthur Season 11
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Arthur Season 10
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Arthur Season 9
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Arthur Season 8
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Arthur Season 7
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Arthur Season 6
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Arthur Season 5
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Arthur Season 4
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Arthur Season 3
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Arthur Season 2
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Arthur Season 1
D.W. overhears a mysterious word at a store and is determined to find out what it means!
When a cat gets stuck in a tree, Buster Baxter saves the day!
Sue Ellen says she’s not afraid of anything…that is until she hears a creepy howling noise.
Arthur is the first to take out the newest Scare-Your-Pants-Off book from the library.
Mr. Ratburn is getting married! / Arthur and Buster feud over a video game.
Muffy and Francine are convinced that Binky cheated. / Brain makes a time capsule.
Mr. Ratburn isn't acting like himself./Muffy fears Bailey may be replaced!
April 9th begins like any normal day, until a fire forces Lakewood Elementary to close.
One of the Tibbles twins gets sick. / Arthur and the gang create their own music videos.