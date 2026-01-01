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Arthur

Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3

5m 58s

Welcome to Wizard Academy! Arthur is ready to begin his magical training, but the troublemaker Moldywart has stolen the textbooks AND whisked away all the students! Arthur needs your help to learn new spells, save his friends, and ultimately defeat Moldywart in his tower lair – revealing more secret passages and silly potions to explore! Can Arthur save his beloved school? It's all up to you!

Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
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