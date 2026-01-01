Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
The resurgence of the dance hall. A cattle company reinvents a ranch-to-retail model.
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the ultimate barbecue ranking.
Yaupon tea and drinking chocolates are steeped in history. Texas wine seeks vindication.
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Arthur Season 26
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Arthur Season 25
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Arthur Season 24
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Arthur Season 23
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Arthur Season 22
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Arthur Season 21
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Arthur Season 20
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Arthur Season 19
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Arthur Season 18
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Arthur Season 17
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Arthur Season 16
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Arthur Season 15
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Arthur Season 14
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Arthur Season 13
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Arthur Season 12
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Arthur Season 11
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Arthur Season 10
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Arthur Season 9
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Arthur Season 8
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Arthur Season 7
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Arthur Season 6
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Arthur Season 5
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Arthur Season 4
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Arthur Season 3
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Arthur Season 2
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Arthur Season 1
D.W. overhears a mysterious word at a store and is determined to find out what it means!
When a cat gets stuck in a tree, Buster Baxter saves the day!
Sue Ellen says she’s not afraid of anything…that is until she hears a creepy howling noise.
Arthur is the first to take out the newest Scare-Your-Pants-Off book from the library.
Mr. Ratburn isn't acting like himself./Muffy fears Bailey may be replaced!
Muffy and Francine are convinced that Binky cheated. / Brain makes a time capsule.
Mr. Ratburn is getting married! / Arthur and Buster feud over a video game.
April 9th begins like any normal day, until a fire forces Lakewood Elementary to close.
One of the Tibbles twins gets sick. / Arthur and the gang create their own music videos.