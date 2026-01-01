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Arthur

Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay

15m 41s

Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out. But, watch out! There are a few tricks to spook you out of a high score.

Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
A River on the Brink Preview
A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Old Ways, New Thinking Preview
The resurgence of the dance hall. A cattle company reinvents a ranch-to-retail model.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:57
POV
Trailer | How to Build a Library
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:57
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