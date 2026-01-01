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Austin City Limits

Watch Carlos Vives y La Provincia on Austin City Limits

Season 52 Episode 5201 | 30s

Watch Carlos Vives y La Provincia on Austin City Limits. Premieres September 4th, 2026.

Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and funding is provided in part by Dell Technologies, the Austin Convention Center Department, Cirrus Logic and AXS Ticketing. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of Austin City Limits. Produced in the State of Texas with the support of the Office of the Governor, Texas Film Commission.
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
A River on the Brink Preview
A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
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Austin City Limits
Carlos Vives y La Provincia
Colombian superstar Carlos Vives performs beloved hits with his vibrant band in a memorable hour.
Episode: S52 E5201
Watch 53:14
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Leon Thomas
Newly minted two-time 2026 Grammy Award-winner Leon Thomas delivers hits from album "Mutt."
Episode: S51 E5113 | 53:14
Watch 53:14
Austin City Limits
Queens of the Stone Age
Queens of the Stone Age showcase their immersive work Alive in the Catacombs in an epic hour.
Episode: S51 E5112 | 53:14
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Austin City Limits
Marcus King Band / Wyatt Flores
Electrifying acts light up the ACL stage: fan-favorites Marcus King Band and red dirt Wyatt Flores.
Episode: S51 E5111 | 53:14
Watch 53:14
Austin City Limits
Reneé Rapp / Thee Sacred Souls
Fan-favorite acts make ACL debuts: Pop star Reneé Rapp and modern soul act Thee Sacred Souls
Episode: S51 E5110 | 53:14
Watch 53:14
Austin City Limits
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Grammy winner Jon Batiste returns to ACL for an ecstatic hour showcasing gems from "Big Money."
Episode: S51 E5109 | 53:14
Watch 53:15
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ACL spotlights next-gen artists Role Model and MJ Lenderman & The Wind in captivating debuts.
Episode: S51 E5108 | 53:15
Watch 53:15
Austin City Limits
Kelsea Ballerini / CAM
Acclaimed country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Cam split the hour in revelatory performances,
Episode: S51 E5107 | 53:15
Watch 53:15
Austin City Limits
Austin City Limits Celebrates Antone's & The Blues
ACL salutes the 50-year legacy of Austin club Antone’s with an all-star line-up of blues legends.
Episode: S51 E5106 | 53:15
Watch 53:15
Austin City Limits
Samara Joy
Five-time Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Samara Joy dazzles with recent favorites.
Episode: S51 E5105 | 53:15